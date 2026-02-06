Mahindra to build its biggest factory in Nagpur with Rs 15,000 crore investment

Mumbai: Mahindra Group plans to set up its largest-ever manufacturing plant for cars and tractors in Nagpur. The company is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore over the next 10 years to build this facility.

The announcement was made on Friday at the "Advantage Vidarbha" event in Maharashtra. As per the press release by Mahindra Group, "The state-of-the-art facility will be developed across an area of 1500 acres in Vidarbha, complemented by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar."

Once it is fully ready, "the facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra's largest integrated manufacturing footprint in the country," noted the release.

As part of this expansion, Mahindra is also building a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. This park will make parts for the new Nagpur plant and the company's existing factories in Chakan and Nashik. This move is intended to help the company work more closely with its partners and make more components locally.

The Nagpur factory will be equipped to handle Mahindra's next-generation vehicle designs. It will be capable of making traditional petrol and diesel engines, electric vehicles, and other future technologies.

The company is also acquiring more land in the Igatpuri-Nashik area to increase its engine production and support its advanced technology projects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the move, stating that the investment is a "strong endorsement of the state's robust industrial ecosystem." He added that the project will create many jobs and help the Vidarbha region grow faster.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO of Mahindra's Auto and Farm Sector, described the plan as "a bold step forward" for the company. He noted that the facility is "designed to support our next generation of vehicles and tractors" by bringing together high-tech manufacturing and large-scale production. He also mentioned that the project helps the company "deliver world-class products" while supporting the "Make in India" initiative.

The Vidarbha region was chosen because of its strong transport links. The facility will have easy access to the Samruddhi Expressway and major rail lines, making it easier to send vehicles to both Indian and international markets.