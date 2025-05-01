Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar, Kia Clock Robust Growth In SUV Sales In April 2025

New Delhi: SUV sales accelerated in the Indian market during April with automakers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia Motors recording robust double digit growth during the month.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 52,330 SUVs in the domestic market during the month, reflecting a strong 28 per cent growth over the same month last year with its models such as the Scorpio, Thar, and XUV doing well in the market. Together with exports, the company’s sales in this segment went up to 54,860 units during the month with an overall growth rate of 19 per cent.

Its Automotive Division President, Veejay Nakra, said, "These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings. We began the fiscal year on a strong note, building on last year’s momentum."

Kia India reported a sales growth of 18.3 per cent in April 2025, with 23,623 units sold in the domestic market compared to 19,968 units in April 2024.

The company’s compact SUV Sonet remained the company's leading model with sales of 8,068 units during the month, followed by the mid-size SUV Seltos with 6,135 units.

The Carens MPV maintained strong demand with 5,259 units, while the recently introduced Syros contributed 4,000 units. The premium Carnival Limousine accounted for 161 units of the monthly total.

Kia India Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, attributed the growth to "the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros", adding that the performance reflects growing customer trust in the brand's product excellence.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its sales increased 33 per cent year-on-year to 27,324 units in April on the back of its strong SUV and multi-utility vehicle line-up.

Last month, domestic sales stood at 24,833 units, while exports contributed 2,491 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The company said it is also encouraged by the positive response to the recently introduced Urban Cruiser Hyryder, now equipped with enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience features, further strengthening its appeal among customers, he added.