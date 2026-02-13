Mahindra ‘UDO’ EV three-wheeler launched with 200 km range: Check price, features, airplane inspired design

Mahindra UDO EV: Mahindra unveiled a new electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra UDO, on February 12, 2026, aimed at strengthening its presence in India’s growing last-mile mobility market. The company said the new model focuses on improved design, comfort, performance, and safety for drivers and passengers. The vehicle is priced at Rs 3,84,299 (ex-showroom), with a limited-period introductory price of Rs 3,58,999.

The Mahindra UDO features a new design inspired by an airplane, described as an “autoplane” concept. It is built on a full monocoque construction, which is a first in its segment. The vehicle gets a large windshield, bold headlamps, and redesigned mirrors to enhance road presence.

The traditional autorickshaw design has remained largely unchanged for decades. With this launch, Mahindra aims to bring a fresh look and improved build quality to the electric three-wheeler segment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Comfort and build

Inside the cabin, the UDO offers redesigned seating for both drivers and passengers. It comes with what the company calls a “pilot seat” for the driver, which is 20% thicker than standard seats in the segment. The passenger seat also gets more legroom and headroom.

The vehicle is equipped with independent rear suspension and dual-fork front suspension to improve ride quality, especially on uneven roads.

Performance and features

The Mahindra UDO claims a real-world driving range of 200 km, while the ARAI-certified range is 265 km. It is powered by an 11.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a PMS motor delivering 10 kW peak power and 52 Nm torque.

The vehicle offers three driving modes – Range, Ride, and Race – with a top speed of 55 km/h in Race mode. It also includes features such as regenerative braking, reverse throttle, hill-hold assist, and creep function to improve control in traffic and on slopes.

(Also Read: India's longest-range electric car: 850+ range, 10-80% charge in 31 mins, 56-inch screen, ADAS, 360-degree camera and whatnot - Priced at Rs...)

Safety and warranty

For safety, the UDO comes with drum brakes, 30.48 cm tubeless tyres, and an IP67-rated battery system. It gets a warranty of six years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first.