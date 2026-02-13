Mahindra ‘UDO’ EV three-wheeler launched with 200 km range: Check price, features, airplane inspired design
Mahindra UDO EV: Mahindra unveiled a new electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra UDO. It is priced at Rs 3,84,299 (ex-showroom), with a limited-period introductory price of Rs 3,58,999.
Mahindra UDO EV: Mahindra unveiled a new electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra UDO, on February 12, 2026, aimed at strengthening its presence in India’s growing last-mile mobility market. The company said the new model focuses on improved design, comfort, performance, and safety for drivers and passengers. The vehicle is priced at Rs 3,84,299 (ex-showroom), with a limited-period introductory price of Rs 3,58,999.
The Mahindra UDO features a new design inspired by an airplane, described as an “autoplane” concept. It is built on a full monocoque construction, which is a first in its segment. The vehicle gets a large windshield, bold headlamps, and redesigned mirrors to enhance road presence.
The traditional autorickshaw design has remained largely unchanged for decades. With this launch, Mahindra aims to bring a fresh look and improved build quality to the electric three-wheeler segment.
Comfort and build
Inside the cabin, the UDO offers redesigned seating for both drivers and passengers. It comes with what the company calls a “pilot seat” for the driver, which is 20% thicker than standard seats in the segment. The passenger seat also gets more legroom and headroom.
The vehicle is equipped with independent rear suspension and dual-fork front suspension to improve ride quality, especially on uneven roads.
Performance and features
The Mahindra UDO claims a real-world driving range of 200 km, while the ARAI-certified range is 265 km. It is powered by an 11.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a PMS motor delivering 10 kW peak power and 52 Nm torque.
The vehicle offers three driving modes – Range, Ride, and Race – with a top speed of 55 km/h in Race mode. It also includes features such as regenerative braking, reverse throttle, hill-hold assist, and creep function to improve control in traffic and on slopes.
Safety and warranty
For safety, the UDO comes with drum brakes, 30.48 cm tubeless tyres, and an IP67-rated battery system. It gets a warranty of six years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first.
