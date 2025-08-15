Mahindra Unveils 4 SUV Design Concepts - Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT And Vision.X

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra revealed its global vision for 2027, unveiling its all-new modular, multi-energy NU_IQ platform that will underpin a new range of SUVs. The company also showcased four concept models -- the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X -- based on the new NU_IQ platform. The concepts were engineered at Mahindra Research Valley and will go into production starting 2027. They target both Indian buyers and global markets, including left-hand drive regions.

Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT And Vision.X

According to the official statement, the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X, represent a distinct expression of Mahindra’s future-ready NU_IQ platform. It is highly adaptable and can accommodate multiple top hats, powertrains, FWD/AWD and LHD/RHD. The concepts were developed collaboratively by Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in Banbury, UK.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "NU_IQ is a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally. With its modular, multi-energy architecture, it gives us the flexibility to innovate across multiple top hats and powertrains whilst staying true to our SUV DNA."

He further said, "Designed to resolve paradoxes, NU_IQ forms the foundation for our next generation of SUVs. It marks a bold step and the start of a new era that frees customers from compromises and puts truly desirable, premium core SUVs squarely

in the mainstream."

The Chief Executive Officer of Brand's Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said, “NU_IQ blends innovation, global design and advanced technology to disrupt the white spaces in the automotive industry in India and internationally across Right-and-Left-Hand-Drive markets."

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The NU_IQ SUVs, designed at our Global Design studios in Mumbai and Banbury, represent the start of a new chapter of our HEARTCORE design philosophy. They build on the central tenet that great design should create an emotional bond between people and their vehicles while re-imagining it for a new future."

He further said, "Based on the theme ‘Opposites Attract’, where the juxtaposition of contrasting elements creates an expressive new design language, these concepts promise to shape experiences that inspire adventure, confidence, and connection on any terrain, anywhere in the world."