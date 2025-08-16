Mahindra Vision S Concept Unveiled - Is It New-gen Bolero?

Mahindra Vision S Concept Details: This Independence Day, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled four new concept models, the Vision S, Vision T, Vision SXT and Vision X, which are based on the brand's new NU_IQ platform. According to Mahindra, this new platform is highly flexible and can support FWD, AWD, LHD, RHD setups, as well as electric, hybrid, and pure ICE powertrains. Among the new concept models, the Vision S is being speculated as the new-generation Bolero, which has also been spotted testing recently ahead of its anticipated launch in Q2 CY26. However, Mahindra has not confirmed if this is the new generation Bolero.

In terms of design, the new Mahindra Vision S Concept looks bold, boxy and dominating. The front features L-shaped LED DRLs and lighting equipment integrated into the new grille with the brand's twin-peaks logo at the centre, ice-cube LED fog lights, contrast-coloured skid plate, and ADAS sensor. On the side profile, it gets 19-inch machined alloy wheels, roof-mounted aux lights, flush-fitting door handles, chunky body cladding, along with a Defender-style ladder and storage box on either side.

At the rear, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, high-mounted stop lamp, vertically stacked LED light strips, and dual-tone rear bumper complete the design. The interior looks futuristic with a blue and black theme, contrasted by a silver theme on the dashboard. The new 3-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel with the 'VISION S' lettering in the centre, dual digital displays, along with three vertically positioned AC vents (one on each end and one in the middle), glossy black inserts, and new and premium buttons for several controls. There is a panoramic sunroof as well.

However, it is important to note that the Vision S is only a concept model yet, and the production version could see many changes. As for the upcoming Bolero, it may borrow some elements from this concept version for a more rugged look. A Bolero based on Vision S is also expected to be launched in the future.