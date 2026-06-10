Mahindra Vision S spied again: Is this the new Scorpio-inspired SUV?

New Delhi: Mahindra’s upcoming Vision S has been spotted on Indian roads once again. The compact SUV is expected to strengthen Mahindra’s position in the sub-four-metre segment, where the XUV 3XO presently stands as the brand’s only model.

The Vision S was first shown as a concept at Mahindra’s Freedom NU event last year. It offered a look at the company’s direction for future compact SUVs. The test vehicle suggests that much of that original design idea has been carried forward into production form, especially in terms of proportions and overall stance.

Boxy proportions carry through from concept

Recent spy images show that the SUV continues with an upright structure and boxy silhouette in line with the concept version. The test mule maintains traditional SUV proportions rather than moving towards a coupe-like shape, keeping a strong visual identity on the road.

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Due to heavy camouflage, detailed styling elements are not visible at this stage. Components such as the grille, lighting units, bumpers, alloy wheels and rear design are still covered.

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However, based on earlier previews, the SUV is expected to feature slim LED headlamps, fog lamps, front and rear skid plates, a sculpted bonnet and 17-inch alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED tail-lamps and an integrated roof spoiler are also part of expected design elements, though final confirmation will only come closer to launch.

Interior still under wraps

There is no official information on the interior at this stage. The cabin is expected to follow the same rugged theme as the exterior, with a layout designed to match the upright design language.

Expected features include a touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connected car technology, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charging and a sunroof. The final cabin design and feature list are expected to be revealed closer to the launch timeline.

New NU_IQ platform and powertrain options

The Vision S will be based on Mahindra’s NU_IQ monocoque platform, which is built to support multiple powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric setups. Initial versions are likely to borrow engines from the XUV 3XO range.

Petrol variants are expected to use a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while diesel models may come with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic and an AMT setup.

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Positioned for an underserved segment

The Vision S is expected to target a space in the sub-four-metre SUV segment where rugged and upright designs are limited. While models like the Thar cater to this audience, its three-door layout limits everyday practicality. The Vision S aims to bring a more usable package while keeping a traditional SUV look.

With its boxy styling and concept-based design direction, the Vision S continues to move closer to production while keeping much of its original character intact.