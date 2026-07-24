/Mahindra Vision S spotted testing in extreme high-altitude conditions

A camouflaged prototype of Mahindra's upcoming SUV has been spotted testing in Kaza, a town in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. Since this region sits at an elevation of 3,650 metres above sea level, it looks like Mahindra is putting its upcoming sub-4-metre SUV through high-altitude testing. This model is based on the Vision S concept, which was first revealed back in August 2025. Once launched, it's expected to sit above the XUV 3XO in Mahindra's lineup.
At the front, the prototype features Mahindra's new six-slat grille, flanked by sleek LED headlamps. These lights could carry the same L-shaped design first seen on the Vision S concept. The front end also reveals a muscular clamshell bonnet and a prominent lower air dam with a concealed centre section, likely housing the radar module for the car's ADAS suite.
A dark patch near the top of the windshield suggests the location of rain sensors. The spy shots also show pronounced wheel arches, similar to the concept car, along with a panoramic sunroof and large outside rearview mirrors. Staying true to the concept's design language, the prototype gets short overhangs, flush door handles, a flat roofline, deep wheel wells, chunky side cladding and a beltline that rises towards the rear.
At the back, the SUV has an upright look, with vertically oriented LED taillamps, a spare wheel mounted on a side-hinged tailgate, a stubby roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and a relatively flush rear bumper. Overall, the boxy build and upright stance from the Vision S concept carry over clearly onto this prototype.
The latest spy footage does not reveal much about the SUV's interior. However, earlier spy shots have offered a glimpse of it. Based on those, expect an upright dashboard with an integrated infotainment screen, curved AC vents, physical switchgear, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
This is built on Mahindra's new Nu_IQ platform, which supports petrol, diesel, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. Mahindra hasn't announced an official launch date yet, but this compact SUV is expected to debut in late 2026, with the actual market launch following in 2027.
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