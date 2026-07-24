/Mahindra Vision S spotted testing in extreme high-altitude conditions

A camouflaged prototype of Mahindra's upcoming SUV has been spotted testing in Kaza, a town in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. Since this region sits at an elevation of 3,650 metres above sea level, it looks like Mahindra is putting its upcoming sub-4-metre SUV through high-altitude testing. This model is based on the Vision S concept, which was first revealed back in August 2025. Once launched, it's expected to sit above the XUV 3XO in Mahindra's lineup.