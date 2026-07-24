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Mahindra Vision S spotted testing in extreme high-altitude conditions

The latest spy footage does not reveal much about the SUV's interior. However, earlier spy shots have offered a glimpse of it.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Mahindra Vision S spotted testing in extreme high-altitude conditions
Image Credit: Image Source- adventure_addicted.in (Instagram)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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