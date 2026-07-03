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Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition gets an update - Check what's new

Mahindra has added a new exterior colour to the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition lineup.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition gets an update - Check what's new
Image Credit: Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition gets an update - Check what&#039;s new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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