Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Mahindra has added a new exterior colour to the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition lineup. The new shade is called Satin Desert Myst, and it joins the existing Satin Black and Satin White finishes that were introduced at launch back in March 2026. The new colour is paired with the Cineluxe Edition's existing interior options: Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette.
Everything else about the car stays exactly the same. No mechanical changes, no new features, and no price revision. The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition continues to be priced at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
What you get
The Cineluxe Edition is based on the fully loaded Pack Three variant and is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that delivers over 500 km of real-world range. The feature list is extensive. You get three digital displays including a passenger entertainment screen, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.
An augmented reality head-up display, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, Level 2 ADAS with five radar modules and a camera, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, auto parking assist, a Digital Key, personalised user profiles and a 360-degree camera system are all part of the package.
For the standard XEV 9e, buyers can opt for either a 7.2 kW AC charger at Rs 50,000 or an 11 kW AC charger at Rs 75,000, both priced over and above the vehicle's ex-showroom cost.
The XEV 9e competes with the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the premium electric SUV space.
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