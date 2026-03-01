Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched In India: Luxury cabin, 500 km on single charge, 0-100 kmph in 7.45s; Know price and delivery details

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Price in India: Mahindra has launched a special edition of the XEV 9e called the Cineluxe Edition. It is a premium variant of the brand’s flagship Electric Origin SUV. According to the company, the Cineluxe Edition comes with exclusive finishes, premium interiors and a suite of high-end features designed to deliver a calm and indulgent driving experience, while retaining the strong performance and range of the standard XEV 9e.

The Cineluxe Edition is available in two exterior colour options, Satin Black and Satin White, along with two interior themes, Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black. The SUV blends luxury with advanced technology, with a strong focus on comfort, craftsmanship and an immersive cabin experience. The special edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge. It is paired with an electric motor that produces 282 BHP and 380 Nm of torque.

There is also a ‘Cineluxe’ badge on the rear pillars. Apart from this, the exterior remains similar to the Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e. It continues to feature 19-inch alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps and tail-lamps, along with a powered tailgate. The Cineluxe Edition uses the same rear-mounted electric motor generating 286hp and 380Nm, which means 0-100kph in 7.45 seconds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Interior

On the cabin front, the electric vehicle comes in a stylish combination of Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette, giving it a premium, lounge-like feel. It features a coast-to-coast triple HD display, along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The SUV also offers 65W Type-C ports, rear AC vents, and wireless connectivity. Moreover, it comes with an Infinity Roof and an ambient lighting system offering over 16 million colour options.

Adding further, this EV offers features such as the StraightAhead VisionX AR heads-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park assist, and the Secure360 safety suite. The update also brings new functionality through specialised HVAC modes.

These include Camp Mode for stationary usage, Keep Mode to maintain cabin temperature when parked, and PawPal Mode designed to ensure comfort and safety for pets inside the vehicle. The premium EV is equipped with the Custom Drive Modes, Digital Key, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Price in India and Availability

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 29.35 lakh. Bookings for the special edition will open on March 2, 2026, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on March 10, 2026.