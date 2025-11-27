Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Harrier EV: Which One Should You Buy? Price, Features Compared

India’s fast-growing electric SUV segment has witnessed a good boost with the arrival of two EV models: the Mahindra XEV 9e and the Tata Harrier EV. Both models come in the same midsize electric SUV category and are closely matched in pricing and specifications, making the competition stronger. Here is a detailed comparison based on pricing, battery options, features, and performance.

Pricing and Variants: Both Target Similar Buyers

The Mahindra XEV 9e price in India starts at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). According to Autocar India, in Delhi, its on-road price begins at Rs 23.26 lakh. With this pricing, the XEV 9e goes up against rivals like the BYD Atto 3 and the Tata Harrier EV.

The Tata Harrier EV also takes a competitive position with prices starting from Rs 21.49 lakh for the base Adventure 65 variant and going up to Rs 28.99 lakh for the top Empowered 75 AWD trim. This makes both SUVs similarly placed in the premium EV range.

While Mahindra offers a simpler variant spread, Tata has launched the Harrier EV in six variants, giving buyers more configuration choices.

Battery and Range: Harrier EV Offers More Options

The Mahindra XEV 9e offers two battery options: 59kWh for the base variants and 79kWh for higher trims. The company claims a driving range between 542km and 656km (ARAI), with a real-world range of around 456km for the 79kWh version. It uses a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup producing 286hp and 380Nm, and can reach a top speed of 202kph.

The Harrier EV also offers two battery choices—65kWh and 75kWh. The range varies depending on battery and drivetrain:

65kWh (RWD): 538km claimed range

75kWh (RWD): 627km claimed range

75kWh (AWD): 622km claimed range

The Harrier EV stands among one of the most affordable EVs with an AWD system, offering both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) setups.

Features and Interior: Both Aim for Premium Space

The Mahindra XEV 9e offers a long list of features including a fixed panoramic glass roof, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch driver and passenger display, connected tech, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 663-litre boot with a 150-litre frunk.

The Harrier EV also comes packed with modern features across six variants, and positions itself as Tata’s most premium electric SUV on sale.

Charging, Safety and Dimensions: A Tight Contest

Mahindra claims the XEV 9e can charge using 140kW DC fast chargers in just 20 minutes. It also gets a ground clearance of 207mm, suitable for Indian roads. The SUV has a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

The Tata Harrier EV has also been tested by Bharat NCAP and achieved a 5-star score for both adult and child safety, putting both vehicles on equal footing in crash safety.

With similar pricing, battery technology, and premium features, the Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV are two strong rivals in the Indian EV market. However, the choice for buyers depends on their comfort and preferences.