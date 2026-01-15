Mahindra XEV 9S And XUV 7XO Get 93,689 Bookings Combined On Day 1: Check Delivery Timelines

Mahindra XEV 9S And XUV 7XO Bookings And Delivery Details: Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday commenced the bookings for its latest SUVs - the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO. The company announced a milestone of 93,689 consolidated bookings across both vehicles with a booking value of over Rs 20,500 crore (calculated at ex-showroom price) till 2.00 pm on January 14, 2026.

"Mahindra has consistently led India’s SUV growth story by building category-defining products and scaling them with strong manufacturing and product innovation," the company said in an official statement.

It further said, "With the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, Mahindra is further strengthening its leadership by offering customers compelling choices across electric, diesel and petrol powertrains, aligned to distinct usage needs and evolving preferences in the authentic SUV segment.

Delivery Timelines

Mahindra XEV 9S: Starting week of January 26, 2026

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Commenced from January 14

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The new Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra closed the pre-bookings for the SUV ahead of its launch, and now commenced fresh bookings on January 14, 2026. Additionally, the deliveries for the select variants of XUV 7XO have begun.

It offers two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. Both get manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel version gets the option of an all-wheel-drive setup.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S, a 3-row electric SUV, is priced between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 23, 2026. The SUV is built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform and comes with three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh.

These battery packs offer ARAI-rated ranges of 521 km, 600 km, and 679 km, respectively. All comes with a lifetime warranty. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds, with a top speed of 202 km/h.