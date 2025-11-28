Mahindra XEV 9S Base Trim Features List - 3 Screens, Panoramic Sunroof, 20-80% Charge In 20 Mins & More

Mahindra XEV 9S Base Trim: The Mahindra XEV 9S has finally been launched at a starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh, going up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. It is available in four trims - Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. The last one is the top model with several advanced features. But if your budget doesn’t stretch that far, the base trim is still well-equipped with modern and useful features. Here's the list:

Design

- Panoramic Skyroof

- Illuminated Logo

- Bi-LED Headlamps with DRLs

- LED Tail lamps

- Premium Fabric Upholstery

- Stylish R18 Wheels with Aero Covers

- Premium Finish Exterior Cladding

- CapTouch Switches on Console

Safety

- 6 Airbags

- High Stiffness Bodyshell

- All Wheel Disc Brakes

- Brake-by-Wire Tech

- Electronic Brake Booster with 46 Value Added Features

- Driver Drowsiness Detection

- Electronic Parking Brake

- Rear Parking Sensors with HD Camera

- TPMS with Individual Tyre Pressure Display

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Technology

- Coast-to-Coast Triple Super Screens (12.3”x3)

- Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset - 8155

- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

- Superfast 5G Connectivity

- Pre-installed OTT, SocialMedia, News, Shopping Apps

- BYOD In-Car experience

- Connected Features like Cabin Precooling, Scheduled Charging, Remote commands (Me4U App)

- 4 Speakers & 2 Tweeters

- Built-in Amazon Alexa

Comfort And Convenience

- 2nd Row sliding seats

- 60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with Multi-Step Recline

- Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt

- Rear wiper & washer

- Rear demister

- Push Button Start

- Spacious Frunk (150L) & Trunk (upto 527L)

- Frunk with drain hole & light

- One-touch Driver Power Window

- Auto Headlamps

- Rain Sensing Smart Wipers

- FATC with Rear AC Vents

- Tilt & Telescopic Steering

- Cooled Console Storage

- 65 W Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front & Rear

- Smart climate control - PawPal (Pet mode), Keep Mode, and CampMe (Camp mode)

- Laminated Door Glass

Battery And Performance

- 59 & 79 kWh Battery Pack

- Superfast Charging Capability: 20 to 80% in just 20 min with 180 kW DC Charger (79 kWh Battery Pack), with 140 kW DC Charger (59 kWh Battery Pack)

- 210 kW Power output (79 kWh Battery Pack), 170 kW (59 kWh Battery Pack)

- Electric Power Steering with Variable Gear Ratio

- 10 metre Turning Circle Diameter

- Multiple Driving Modes with Boost Mode

- Multi-step regeneration

- One-touch Single Pedal Drive

- SonicSuite with Virtual Engine Sounds

- iLink Front Suspension & 5-Link Rear Suspension

- MTV-CL technology

- Frequency Dependent Damping

- Low Rolling Resistance Tyres with NVH Reduction

- Cruise Control

Rivals

As India's first mass-market 7-seater electric SUV, it has no direct rival. However, one can compare it with the Kia Carens Clavis EV, a 7-seater MPV, priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers two battery options: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh, with an ARAI-certified range of 404 km and 490 km, respectively.