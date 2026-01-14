Advertisement
Mahindra XEV 9S Bookings Open Today: Prices, Range, Features, Variants EXPLAINED – Check If It Suits Your Needs
MAHINDRA XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S Bookings Open Today: Prices, Range, Features, Variants EXPLAINED – Check If It Suits Your Needs

Mahindra XEV 9S Price, Range, Features: Bookings have opened from today, January 14, 2026, and deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 23, 2026.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Mahindra XEV 9S Bookings Open Today: Prices, Range, Features, Variants EXPLAINED – Check If It Suits Your Needs

Mahindra XEV 9S Price, Range, Features: Mahindra launched the XEV 9S in India on November 27, 2025, with prices starting at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It was positioned as a seven-seater electric SUV–a family-focused electric SUV with multiple battery options and a long driving range.

The Mahindra XEV 9S is offered in six variants. Prices range from Rs 19.95 lakh for the Pack One Above with a 59kWh battery to Rs 29.45 lakh for the fully loaded Pack Three Above with a 79kWh battery. Bookings have opened from today, January 14, 2026, and deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 23, 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery Options And Range

The electric SUV comes with three battery pack choices: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. These offer ARAI-rated ranges of 521 km, 600 km, and 679 km, respectively. All battery packs support fast charging of up to 175kW. Mahindra also offers a lifetime warranty on the battery, which they claim is aimed at addressing long-term ownership concerns.

(Also Read: 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Vs Older Tata Punch: Upgrades & Features Compared - Check What’s New)

Mahindra XEV 9S: Interior

Inside the cabin, the XEV 9S focuses on flexibility and space. The second-row seats can slide and recline, helping passengers adjust comfort while making access to the third row easier. The third row is designed for regular family use rather than occasional seating. When folded, it creates a larger boot space of around 500 litres, making the SUV suitable for long trips and carrying luggage. A large openable panoramic sunroof is also offered above the cabin, allowing natural light for all three rows.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Performance

The XEV 9S is powered by an electric motor producing 210 kW and 380 Nm of torque. According to Mahindra, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds, with a top speed of 202 km/h. It is built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform and uses adaptive dampers with independent suspension at the rear to improve ride comfort.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Features And Safety

The SUV comes with a triple-screen setup that includes a digital instrument cluster, central touchscreen, and a passenger display. Other features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory, second-row screens, and an augmented reality head-up display.

On the safety front, the XEV 9S gets seven airbags, Level 2+ ADAS with multiple radars and a camera, auto-parking, a driver drowsiness alert system, a 540-degree camera setup, and more.

