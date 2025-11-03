Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV To Break Cover Soon - 500km Range, Triple Screens, 7 Seats And More

Mahindra XEV 9S Details: The much-awaited Mahindra XEV 9S is set to make its global debut on November 27, 2025. It essentially is a 7-seater version of the XEV 9e (previously called XEV 7e). This upcoming electric SUV will also be based on Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard platform, just like the XEV 9e and BE 6. The new XEV 9S will compete with the Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3, with an estimated starting price of around Rs 21 lakh. Official specifications will be announced soon, but rumours revealed some exciting highlights.

Mahindra XEV 9S Battery And Range

The XEV 9S is expected to share its powertrain options with the XEV 9e, which offers 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs. The smaller battery comes with a 307bhp motor and delivers a range of up to 435km, while the larger battery features a 378bhp motor with a range of 540km. The XEV 9S is also expected to offer a claimed range of over 500km per charge.

Mahindra XEV 9S Features

The XEV 9S will feature an extra third row, but its design and cabin features will largely match the XEV 9e. Key features may include:

-- Triple screens

-- 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

-- Powered front seats with ventilation

-- Panoramic sunroof

-- Dual-zone climate control

-- Head-up display

-- 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system

-- Multi-colour ambient lighting

-- Multiple wireless phone chargers

-- Keyless entry with push button start

-- 7 airbags

-- ABS with EBD

-- Electronic stability control

-- Level-2 ADAS

-- 360-degree camera

-- Front and rear parking sensors

-- Tyre pressure monitoring system

Mahindra XEV 9S Design

The design of the XEV 9S will resemble the XUV700 in silhouette, but with styling cues from the XEV 9e. It will feature a closed grille with a full-width LED light bar, triangular LED headlamps, new aero-style alloy wheels, flush door handles, connected LED taillights and reworked bumpers.