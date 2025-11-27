Mahindra XEV 9S: From 3-Row Design to Openable Sunroof; Check All Upgrades Missing In XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9S: With the launch of the XEV 9S on November 27, 2025, Mahindra has introduced what it calls its first mass-market three-row electric SUV — a step up from the XEV 9e, which is a two-row, five-seater model. It is launched at a price of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Despite being built on the same EV platform (the INGLO architecture) that powers both EVs, the 9S brings more space, practicality, and premium features, making it a more family-friendly and versatile electric SUV.

More Seats, More Space: True Three-Row Design

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the biggest upgrades is seating capacity. The XEV 9S offers seven seats with a third row, while the XEV 9e is limited to five seats.

To accommodate the extra row, Mahindra has stretched the wheelbase to 2,762 mm and redesigned the body proportions for better cabin space. Practical storage has grown too — with the third row folded down, the XEV 9S offers up to 527 litres of boot space, along with a 150-litre frunk.

For families or buyers who need flexibility for weekend trips, school runs or carpooling, this upgrade makes a major difference compared to the 9e’s five-seater layout.

Upgraded Cabin and Comfort Features

Inside, the XEV 9S goes beyond just being larger. It brings a more comfort-focused cabin with some features not found (or not standard) in the XEV 9e:

An openable panoramic sunroof — an upgrade from the 9e’s fixed-glass roof.

Sliding and reclining second-row seats, improving comfort and access to the third row.

Rear-seat comforts including sunshades, adjustable headrests and dedicated AC vents for better long-distance comfort.

The cabin gets enhancements like multi-colour ambient lighting, soft-touch panels and a more refined interior feel.

(Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Harrier EV: Which One Should You Buy? Price, Features Compared)

The XEV 9S also comes with a full triple-screen layout (digital cluster, central infotainment and passenger screen), with provisions for rear passenger entertainment screens. Comfort features include ventilated front seats, power-adjustable seats, wireless charging and even a “Lounge Desk” option in higher trims.

Performance, Practicality and SUV-Ready Design

The XEV 9S continues with electric powertrain options similar to the XEV 9e (59 kWh and 79 kWh batteries), but improves overall usability by offering SUV-friendly dimensions and an EV-optimised suspension setup. It comes with a ground clearance of 205 mm, which is more suitable for an SUV.

Mahindra claims the 9S delivers a practical real-world EV experience with up to 500 km range (depending on the variant), along with other EV benefits like instant torque, lower running costs and minimal emissions.

A Step Up for Families and EV Buyers

By launching the XEV 9S, Mahindra has addressed many of the limitations of a five-seater EV for family buyers. With a three-row setup, a flexible interior and an SUV-focused design, the XEV 9S is positioned as a practical alternative for buyers who need more space and utility in an electric SUV.