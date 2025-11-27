Mahindra XEV 9S Launched At Rs 19.95 Lakh - Price, Features, Specs & More

Mahindra XEV 9S Price, Features And Specs: Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S, a 7-seater electric SUV, starting at Rs 19.95 lakh. It is available in a total of 6 variants, with the fully loaded Pack Three Above priced at 29.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings will open on January 14, 2026, while the deliveries are scheduled to start from January 23, 2026.

Variant-Wise Prices (ex-showroom)

Pack One Above 59kWh- Rs 19.95 Lakh

Pack One Above 79kWh- Rs 21.95 Lakh

Pack Two Above 70kWh- Rs 24.45 Lakh

Pack Two Above 79kWh- Rs 25.45 Lakh

Pack Three 79kWh- Rs 27.35 Lakh

Pack Three Above 79kWh- Rs 29.45 Lakh

Battery Pack Options

It is available in three battery pack options: a 59kWh, a 70kWh and a 79kWh, with ARAI-rated range of 521 km, 600 km and 679 km, respectively. All battery packs support fast charging of up to 175kW. The battery comes with a lifetime warranty.

Performance

The motor generates power worth 210 kW and 380 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims it to be the fastest 7-seater SUV in its class, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 7.0 seconds. The top speed is 202 km/h. Built on the INGLO platform, the SUV is equipped with intelligent adaptive dampers with i-Link at the Front and 5-link independent suspension at the rear for a smooth and comfortable ride.

Key Features

It gets a triple-screen layout (a digital instrument cluster, central infotainment display and a dedicated front passenger display), panoramic sunroof, 16 Speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 6-way powered memory seat, two additional screens for second-row passengers, augmented reality head-up display (HUD) and more.

It also gets ventilated 2nd row seats with recline and sliding adjustment, powered boss mode, wireless phone charging, 140+ connected features, digital Key, NFC, charge scheduler, 7 airbags, Level 2+ ADAS with 5 radars and 1 vision camera, auto-parking capabilities, a drowsiness detector, 540 degree camera and more.