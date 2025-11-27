Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Which 7-Seater Is Better For Family And Trips?

Mahindra’s newly launched XEV 9S and Kia’s Carens Clavis EV are two India-made electric vehicles aimed at families. Both offer seven seats and aim to deliver space and range at affordable prices. Here’s a simple comparison of what each brings to the table and how they compare for buyers.

Launch, Price and Positioning

Mahindra launched the XEV 9S on November 27, 2025, as a three-row electric SUV, priced at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a mass-market 7-seater EV. The 9S is built as a purpose-made electric SUV on Mahindra’s INGLO platform.

Kia’s Carens Clavis EV is available in India with a lower starting price of around Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is promoted as a made-in-India 7-seater electric car with strong after-sales support from Kia’s network.

Battery, Range and Performance

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S with three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh, with the larger packs offering longer claimed ranges on paper and useful real-world distance for family travel. The 9S range varies by battery choice and variant, with top variants quoted at longer ranges in manufacturer material.

Kia’s Clavis EV comes with two battery sizes: a standard 42 kWh and an extended 51.4 kWh pack — offering claimed ranges of roughly 404 km and 490 km respectively. The Clavis EV’s power output and claimed acceleration are tuned for family use and steady highway driving. The Mahindra XEV 9S offers charging speeds of 20–80% in 20 minutes, while the Clavis EV offers 10–80% charging in 39 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger.

Space, Comfort and Practicality

Both models prioritise interior space and family comfort. The XEV 9S is an SUV-style three-row vehicle with a stretched wheelbase and flexible seating; Mahindra highlights larger boot space with the third row folded and SUV-like ground clearance suited for Indian roads. The 9S aims to feel more like an SUV than a van-like MPV.

The Carens Clavis EV follows the proven Carens MPV layout but in EV form. It offers a roomy second row, a practical third row for children or trips, ADAS Level-2 features, and multiple comfort features across variants.

Features and After-Sales Support

Mahindra packs the XEV 9S with modern screens, comfort tech and family-oriented features — attempting to combine value with premium touches. Kia counters with a good dealer and charging network, ADAS features and a competitive warranty on the battery, which can matter for long-term ownership.

Which One Should Buyers Consider?

If you want an SUV-style look, higher ground clearance and a purpose-built three-row electric SUV, the XEV 9S is a strong contender. If upfront price, a good dealer network, proven ADAS and a slightly lower entry cost matter more, the Kia Carens Clavis EV may be the better choice.

However, the choice for buyers depends on their own comfort and preferences.