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  • /Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more

Mahindra fitted a dual-tank setup to save boot space. The boot holds 270 litres, and the spare wheel sits under the body.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more
Image Credit: Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more
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