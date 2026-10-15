/Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO CNG at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings and deliveries start on October 20, 2026. Mahindra offers the CNG kit with the 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol engine. In both petrol and CNG modes, it makes 111hp and 200Nm. Mahindra says it got there by optimising the turbocharger calibration and the ECU mapping. The system switches to petrol on its own when the CNG runs low. You get a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the claimed mileage is 24.7km/kg.