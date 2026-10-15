/Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG launched at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mileage, boot space and more

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO CNG at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings and deliveries start on October 20, 2026. Mahindra offers the CNG kit with the 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol engine. In both petrol and CNG modes, it makes 111hp and 200Nm. Mahindra says it got there by optimising the turbocharger calibration and the ECU mapping. The system switches to petrol on its own when the CNG runs low. You get a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the claimed mileage is 24.7km/kg.
Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Customers today want the space, technology, safety and driving experience of an SUV, along with the lower running costs of CNG. With category-leading torque, turbocharged performance and impressive efficiency, the XUV 3XO ZNG brings together the practicality of CNG and the excitement of an SUV, setting a new benchmark for customer expectations from a CNG SUV."
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG prices (ex-showroom)
MX Edge- Rs 9.99 lakh
RevX Edge (O)- Rs 10.79 lakh
AX5- Rs 11.19 lakh
RevX A- Rs 12.27 lakh
Mahindra fitted a dual-tank setup to save boot space. The boot holds 270 litres, and the spare wheel sits under the body. The interior design and layout stay the same. Depending on the trim, you can get a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch driver's display and black leatherette seats. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is also available. Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Dolby Atmos. Six airbags, electronic stability control and Isofix child-seat mounts come as standard.
Even from the entry variant, it comes equipped with features like a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat.
The exterior looks the same as the regular 3XO. A ZNG badge on the tailgate is the only clue that it runs on CNG. Depending on the trim, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, a body-coloured grille, LED projector headlamps with DRLs and connected LED taillights.
Rivals
The XUV 3XO CNG takes on the Maruti Brezza (Rs 9.4 lakh to Rs 11.6 lakh) and the Tata Nexon (Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 13.42 lakh). Both offer a factory-fitted CNG kit.
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