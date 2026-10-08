Mahindra will unveil a CNG version of the XUV 3XO on October 15. This will be the fourth powertrain on the compact SUV, joining the petrol, diesel and electric options. With this, Mahindra's most affordable SUV gets one of the widest powertrain lineups in the segment.
What to expect?
Right now, the XUV 3XO has two petrol engines. One is a 111hp, 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol. The other is a 131hp, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol. Reports suggest the factory-fitted CNG kit will come with the MPFI engine. The reason is simple. MPFI engines cost less to build and are easier to adapt for CNG, since they inject fuel into the intake manifold. Doing the same with a DI engine is a little harder and more expensive.
The big question is where Mahindra will put the CNG tank. The XUV 3XO already has the smallest boot in its segment, and a tank could shrink it further. Will Mahindra use a dual-cylinder setup like Tata has made popular? Or will it fit a tank under the boot? Either way, the SUV will likely need some re-engineering.
Why CNG makes sense
CNG has grown popular in India lately, so this could be a smart move. It should add extra sales volume for the XUV 3XO. It should also help Mahindra meet the tougher CAFE III norms that start in April 2027. Mahindra's sales lean heavily on diesel, so it needs ways to balance its CO2 emissions. Along with EVs, CNG can do that job.
Mahindra isn't new to CNG. It has offered the fuel on some commercial pickups, and it sold conversion kits for the old Logan and Verito. But the XUV 3XO will be the first CNG vehicle in its current lineup. That puts Mahindra alongside Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Toyota, who all sell factory-fitted CNG cars. There's also plenty of room to grow here. In the compact SUV space, only the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon offer a CNG option today.
Price
Mahindra could announce prices in the weeks after the debut. Expect a premium of about Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol variant.
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