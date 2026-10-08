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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG set to debut on October 15: Here's what to expect

The big question is where Mahindra will put the CNG tank. The XUV 3XO already has the smallest boot in its segment, and a tank could shrink it further.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG set to debut on October 15: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG set to debut on October 15: Here's what to expect
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