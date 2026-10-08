What to expect?

Right now, the XUV 3XO has two petrol engines. One is a 111hp, 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol. The other is a 131hp, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol. Reports suggest the factory-fitted CNG kit will come with the MPFI engine. The reason is simple. MPFI engines cost less to build and are easier to adapt for CNG, since they inject fuel into the intake manifold. Doing the same with a DI engine is a little harder and more expensive.