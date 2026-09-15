/Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test - Details

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has earned a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP for both adult and child occupant protection. It scored 30.76 out of 32 points for adult safety and 44.97 out of 49 for child safety. Bharat NCAP tested the 7-seater AX7 diesel-automatic version in both FWD and AWD forms, but this rating applies across the entire XUV 7XO lineup.
Let's start with adult occupant protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver's head, neck, pelvis, thighs, and feet all got a "good" rating, while the chest and tibia scored "adequate". On the passenger side, everything scored good too, except the tibiae, which landed in the "adequate" category.
In the side-movable deformable barrier test, every critical body part of the passenger- head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis- scored "good" protection. The side pole impact test came back with an OK rating.
Now for child occupant protection. Bharat NCAP tested both an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old dummy, with both seated rearward-facing. In the frontal crash test, the 18-month-old dummy scored 7.97 out of 8, while the 3-year-old dummy scored a full 8 out of 8. Both dummies scored a perfect 4 out of 4 in the side crash test.
That small 0.03-point shortfall brought the dynamic child protection score to 23.97 out of 24. The car also earned a perfect 12 out of 12 for child seat installation, but dropped 4 points on the vehicle assessment score, bringing the total child occupant protection score to 44.97 out of 49.
On standard safety equipment, all XUV 7XO variants come with 6 airbags, hill-hold and hill-descent assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, traction control, and electronic stability control. Move up the range, and you also get a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
It's worth mentioning that the pre-facelift version of this SUV, the XUV700, was tested by Global NCAP back in 2021. It scored 5 stars for adult protection too, but only managed 4 stars for child protection.
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