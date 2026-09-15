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  • /Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test - Details

Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test - Details

On standard safety equipment, all XUV 7XO variants come with 6 airbags, hill-hold and hill-descent assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, traction control, and electronic stability control.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test - Details
Image Credit: Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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