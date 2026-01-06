Mahindra has launched the new XUV 7XO in India at a starting price of Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price is valid for the first 40,000 units. The XUV 7XO is essentially a facelifted version of the XUV700.

Pre-bookings for the SUV were closed before the launch. Mahindra has announced that fresh bookings will open on January 14, 2026. Deliveries for select variants will also begin on the same day, while other variants will be delivered in phases until April.

Exterior Design Updates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The XUV 7XO features noticeable design changes at the front. It includes revised LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped daytime running lights, a new front grille, and updated tail-lights with hexagonal detailing. The side profile is largely similar to the XUV700, except for the newly designed alloy wheels.

Interior and Key Features

The SUV gets a refreshed upholstery color scheme and a new triple-screen layout. This includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger display.

One of the noticeable features on the XUV 7XO is India's first Alexa and ChatGPT integration, offering smart hands-free chats for a smoother drive. It also comes with AdrenoX+ Connect built-in on all variants, delivering 93 smart connected features through one ecosystem.

(Also Read: Why Second-Hand Cars Are Luxury In Venezuela? A 1995 Car Prices At USD….)

Other features include a new two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based HVAC controls, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered Boss Mode for the front passenger seat, wireless charging, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos. Mahindra has also updated the suspension setup, which the company says improves ride comfort.

Engine Options and Lineup

The XUV 7XO is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 203hp and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 185hp. Both engines are available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Higher diesel variants with automatic transmission also get an all-wheel-drive option.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is offered in six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L.

Safety and Technology

Safety features of the XUV 7XO include seven airbags, a 540-degree camera system, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ISOFIX mounts, and Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. Mahindra says the XUV 7XO is engineered to match the XUV700's five-star Global NCAP safety performance under Bharat NCAP.

Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will compete with popular SUVs such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.