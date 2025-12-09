Mahindra XUV 7XO Set To Debut On 5 January 2026 - First Teaser OUT

Mahindra XUV7XO Teaser: Mahindra has released the first teaser of the upcoming XUV 7XO, the facelifted version of the XUV700. The SUV will make its debut on 5 January 2026. The teaser reveals a new set of headlamps, a reworked front grille and connected taillamps. While the look and features are getting a big update, the engine options are expected to remain the same.

According to the teaser, the front facia now seems inspired by the XEV 9e with a new grille pattern, twin-pod style headlamps, a revised bumper and a fresh LED DRL signature. Mahindra may also add new aero-style alloy wheels. However, the overall side profile might look similar to the outgoing model.

At the rear, the SUV might get a full-width connected LED light bar and an updated bumper. The basic body shell, including the doors, fenders and bonnet, is expected to remain unchanged. The 2026 XUV700 facelift, or XUV7XO, will keep the same size and proportions as the current model.

Inside, Mahindra is expected to pack in more features. A triple-screen setup might be offered. Other possible additions might include a Harman Kardon sound system, BYOD rear entertainment support, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, most existing features are expected to be retained.

Under the hood, Mahindra is likely to continue with the current 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine options. The petrol unit makes 200bhp and 380Nm of torque. The diesel offers two states of tune: 155bhp/360Nm and 185bhp/450Nm. The gearbox options may include a 6-speed MT and AT.