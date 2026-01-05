Mahindra XUV 7XO To Launch Today: Check Expected Design Changes, Features And Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Mahindra is set to officially unveil the XUV 7XO in the first week of January 2026. The new SUV is a facelifted version of the popular XUV700. Pre-bookings for the XUV 7XO began on December 15, 2025, and the model is expected to go on sale shortly after its reveal on January 5, 2026.

The most noticeable updates expected on the Mahindra XUV 7XO are at the front. The SUV gets a redesigned grille featuring stylised vertical slats around Mahindra’s ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. New headlamp clusters with a twin-pod setup and sleeker LED daytime running lights add a sharper look. The front bumper has also been reworked with a new design.

At the rear, the XUV 7XO features new LED tail-lights, a redesigned tailgate, and an updated rear bumper. Mahindra is also expected to introduce fresh exterior colour options. The SUV will ride on newly designed alloy wheels, likely 18-inch units on higher variants.

Updated Cabin with Triple-Screen Layout

The XUV 7XO cabin is expected to feature soft-touch materials and a modern triple-screen setup. This layout is likely to include three 12.3-inch high-definition displays, similar to those seen in Mahindra’s XEV electric models.

The SUV will also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with a piano-black finish and the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo at the centre. A tan and black interior theme, along with a minimal dashboard design, adds to the premium feel. The front passenger seat will offer an electronic ‘boss’ mode to improve rear legroom.

Features and Safety

Key features on the XUV 7XO are expected to include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, surround-view cameras, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Engine Options and Expected Price

Mechanically, the XUV 7XO will continue with the same engines as the XUV700. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200hp and 380Nm, and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine delivering up to 185hp and 450Nm. Manual and automatic gearbox options will be offered, with all-wheel drive available on select diesel variants.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).