Mahindra XUV 7XO vs XUV700: Price, Features, And Performance Compared - Check What’s New In Updated SUV

Mahindra has introduced the XUV 7XO as the facelifted version of the popular XUV700 on January 5, 2026, price starting from Rs 13.66 lakh. While the two models are built on the same platform, the XUV 7XO brings several updates in design, features, and technology. Here is a clear look at what’s different and what’s new in the XUV 7XO.

Exterior Design Changes

One of the most noticeable differences between the XUV700 and the new XUV 7XO is the exterior styling. The XUV 7XO features updated front LED headlamp units with boomerang-shaped daytime running lights, giving the SUV a sharper and more modern look.

It also gets a redesigned front grille and refreshed LED tail-lights with hexagonal detailing at the rear. While the overall body shape remains similar to the XUV700, the XUV 7XO gets new alloy wheel designs and updated colour options.

Interior and Technology Upgrades

The XUV 7XO offers a more premium cabin experience compared with the XUV700. The biggest update is a triple-screen setup, consisting of three 12.3-inch high-definition displays. These include a digital driver’s display, a central touchscreen, and a dedicated screen for the front passenger. Another noticeable feature on the XUV 7XO is India's first Alexa and ChatGPT integration, offering smart hands-free chats for a smoother drive.

The SUV also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, a touch-based panel for heating and air conditioning controls, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Additional features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and wireless phone charging.

Ride and Safety Enhancements

Mahindra has updated the suspension in the XUV 7XO, which is expected to improve ride comfort and handling compared with the XUV700.

On the safety front, the XUV 7XO comes with a 540-degree camera system, level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and seven airbags. ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Powertrains and Performance

Mechanically, the XUV 7XO continues with the same engine options as the XUV700. These include a 203hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 185hp 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Price and Overall Comparison

The XUV700 also offered good value and performance in the seven-seater category but the new XUV 7XO is built with updated design elements, a more advanced interior, and additional technology. The price of XUV700 starts at Rs 13.66 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom) while the price of XUV 7XO starts at Rs 13.66 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).