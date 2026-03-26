Mahindra XUV 7XO's new rivals: Many new 7-seater SUVs expected to arrive soon - LIST

Upcoming 7-seater SUVs in India: The Mahindra XUV700 first arrived in 2021 and quickly became popular. Over the years, it received small updates and a few special editions. In 2026, Mahindra gave it a big facelift. Along with the update, the SUV also got a new name, the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The new version brings fresh styling and an improved cabin. It continues to focus on strong performance, modern features and good safety. These qualities have helped it maintain strong sales in its segment. Now, competition is about to get tougher. Several new SUVs are expected to arrive soon.

Maruti and Toyota 7-seater SUVs

Maruti Suzuki is working on a premium three-row SUV. It is expected to be based on the Maruti Grand Vitara but with a longer body and an extra row of seats. Toyota will also bring its own version of this SUV. Both models are likely to use a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine.

MG Plug-in Hybrid SUV

JSW MG Motor India is planning to launch a plug-in hybrid SUV around October 2026. This model, currently codenamed 520, could be based on the Wuling Starlight 560. It is expected to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack. The claimed combined range could go beyond 1,100 km.

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Renault Duster 7-seater

The 7-seater version of the Renault Duster is also expected to arrive in 2027. It may take design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster. It is also likely to share features with the 5-seater Duster. A 1.8-litre strong hybrid engine could be offered.

Hyundai and Kia 7-seater SUVs

Hyundai and Kia are also preparing new three-row SUVs that could be based on the Sorento. These models could arrive by 2027. Both brands are expected to use hybrid technology with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.