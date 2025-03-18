Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched: Check Price, Features And Specifications

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Mahindra launched a special edition of the XUV700, named Ebony Edition. It is available in two trims – AX7 and AX7L, with four engine-gearbox combinations: petrol-manual, petrol-automatic, diesel-manual, and diesel-automatic. The pricing of the XUV700 Ebony Edition starts at Rs 19.64 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Prices (Ex-Showroom)

-- AX7 Petrol-MT- Rs 19.64 lakh

-- AX7 Petrol-AT- Rs 21.14 lakh

-- AX7 L Petrol-AT- Rs 23.34 lakh

-- AX7 Diesel-MT- Rs 20.14 lakh

-- AX7 L Diesel-MT- Rs 22.39 lakh

-- AX7 Diesel-AT- Rs 21.79 lakh

-- AX7 L Diesel-AT- Rs 24.14 lakh

Design And Exterior

The XUV700 Ebony Edition features a glossy Stealth Black paint scheme. It comes with Ebony badges on the front fenders and tailgate. Other design highlights include silver scuff plates on the bumpers and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, giving it a sportier look. The overall design remains the same as the standard XUV700.

Interior And Features

The Ebony Edition continues the black theme inside the cabin. It gets black leatherette upholstery with white stitching on the seats. The dashboard and door panels are finished in black, while the roof liner is grey. Additional elements like silver accents on the dashboard and steering and dark chrome highlights on the gear console and steering-mounted controls add a premium touch.

Engine And Performance

There are no mechanical changes in the XUV700 Ebony Edition. It retains the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine (200bhp) and 2.2L diesel engine (185bhp). Both manual and automatic transmissions are available. However, this special edition comes only in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout and 7-seater configuration.