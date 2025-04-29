Mahindra XUV700's New Rival- Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater: The Mahindra XUV700 has firmly established its dominance in the budget-friendly 7-seater SUV segment. Despite facing tough competition from models like the Tata Safari and Toyota Innova Hycross, the XUV700 has held its ground impressively. However, it may soon be challenged by a new, affordable 7-seater model from a Japanese brand. Yes, we’re referring to the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater!

The company appears ready to expand its lineup with a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara. This new SUV has already been spotted multiple times testing on Indian roads, and today we’ve got some intriguing updates about its expected launch. According to the media reports, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch this 7-seater SUV towards the end of 2025.

Once launched, it will go head-to-head with SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari. Test mules of this 7-seater SUV have already been seen on Indian roads. Though heavily camouflaged, some features have caught the eye.

The front design and headlamp layout appear to draw inspiration from the upcoming e Vitara. As a 7-seater, the vehicle will likely have a longer wheelbase than the current 5-seater Grand Vitara. The rear design also seems refreshed and may borrow cues from the e Vitara.

Coming to the interior, one of the spy shots hinted at a revamped cabin. A new, larger touchscreen display was visible in the spy image. The dashboard layout also seems different from Maruti’s existing models, suggesting a fresh design approach.

Currently, the Grand Vitara is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a strong hybrid option. However, with the added size and weight, Maruti might consider using the 2.0-litre NA petrol engine with a strong hybrid system, similar to the one in the Invicto.