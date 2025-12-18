Mahindra's New Tata Sierra Rival SUV: Mahindra has several new models lined up, including petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric SUVs across various segments. One of the most talked-about upcoming products is a new midsize SUV that will take on the Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra. Mahindra has not officially shared product details yet. Still, this new SUV is expected to carry the XUV badge. It will likely be built on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ modular platform. This platform supports ICE, hybrid and electric powertrains. That gives the brand a lot of flexibility for future models.

Reports suggest this Sierra rival could be the production version of the Vision S concept. Mahindra showcased this concept on Independence Day earlier this year. Some reports also hint that the final model might join the Scorpio family lineup.

The Vision S concept has a bold design. At the front, it gets Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo and triple vertical LED lights on either side. The headlamps have an inverted L shape. The bumper looks sporty and houses radar and parking sensors. A raised bonnet and pixel-style fog lamps add to the tough look.

From the side, the SUV looks off-road ready. It has a tall stance, massive cladding and wheel arches, and large 19-inch wheels with red brake calipers. The concept even shows a jerry can and a side ladder. Some of these features may not make it to the final version or could be offered as accessories.

At the rear, the concept gets inverted L-shaped tail-lamps, pixel lighting on the bumper and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. Inside, the Vision S shows a modern cabin. It has a new steering wheel with Vision S branding, a large touchscreen with NU UX software, wireless phone connectivity and a panoramic sunroof.

The cabin uses dual-tone upholstery across seats, doors and dashboard. The visible fuel cap suggests an ICE setup. The production version is expected to come with petrol and diesel engine options. Mahindra’s new Sierra rival is likely to hit the market around 2027.