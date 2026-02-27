Mahindra's next big Electric SUV confirmed, but launch delayed to 2027

Mahindra BE.07 Launch Details: Mahindra has confirmed that its next all-new electric SUV will arrive in 2027. This will be the production version of the BE.07 concept that was first shown in August 2022. The launch is slightly delayed, as the earlier plan was to bring it by October 2026. Notably, the BE.07 will be the second model in Mahindra's BE electric lineup. It will also be the brand's fourth born-electric vehicle after its current EV range that includes XEV 9e, BE 6 and XEV 9S.

5-seater model with proper SUV shape

The final production model may get a different name. The concept hinted at a large 4.6-metre, five-seater SUV with a proper SUV shape. It will sit above the BE 6 in Mahindra's electric lineup and target rivals like the Tata Harrier EV and Vinfast VF7. This new electric SUV will be built on the INGLO platform, which already underpins Mahindra’s existing EVs.

Expected battery options

Battery options are expected to be in the range of 60kWh and 80kWh. In terms of design, it might have a sharp lighting style, similar to Mahindra's current EVs, but the overall look may be less radical than the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Inside, expect a tech-heavy cabin with a triple-screen setup.

Official statement

Mahindra believes this SUV will become a high-volume product. During the earnings call, Rajesh Jejurikar from Mahindra & Mahindra said the model could significantly boost EV volumes. He said, "We believe the BO7 will be a very big volume driver on top of what we are doing with our current three products." For context, Mahindra sells around 4,000 EVs on average every month.

Models to get facelift in 2026

After launching the new XEV 9S in late 2025 and XUV 3XO EV in Jan this year, Mahindra will not introduce any more EVs in 2026. Instead, it will focus on updating some of its petrol and diesel models, including the Scorpio N and Thar. However, currently the details are under wraps.