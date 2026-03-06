Mahindra's next electric SUV spotted testing - Check design details and more

Mahindra BE.07 Spotted Testing: A camouflaged electric SUV from Mahindra has been spotted testing on Indian roads, soon after the company confirmed its next EV will arrive in 2027. The spotted model is believed to be the production version of the Mahindra BE.07 concept. If that turns out to be true, it will become the second model under Mahindra's BE electric sub-brand. The upcoming SUV will also be the brand's fourth born-electric product after the XEV 9e, XEV 9S and BE 6.

Design details

Even though the test car was heavily camouflaged, a few design details were easy to notice. The shape of the glasshouse hints that this could be the BE.07 as it features sharply raked front and rear windshields along with a thick C-pillar. However, some edgy details seen on the concept version have been toned down for production. The front bumper still carries a stepped design, but the lighting setup appears slightly different from what we saw on the concept.

Another clear change is the side mirrors. The concept had camera-based mirrors, but the production test car uses traditional wing mirrors. The front bumper also shows air inlets for cooling. Other visible details include large aero-optimised wheels, flush door handles and a side step.

Unfortunately, the spy shots do not show the rear or the cabin of the prototype. Still, the interior could borrow the triple-screen dashboard layout already seen in the XEV 9e and XEV 9S. That setup was also previewed in the BE.07 concept earlier.

The test mule appears noticeably larger than the BE 6. However, it is expected to remain a five-seater SUV with a traditional body style. The concept version measured about 4,565mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,660mm in height. It shared a 2,775mm wheelbase with the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Similar proportions could carry over to the production model.

Expected battery options and rivals

Battery options are also likely to remain similar. That means the SUV could use packs ranging between 59kWh and 79kWh. When it finally arrives in 2027, the production model may not carry the BE.07 name. It is expected to compete with electric SUVs such as the Tata Harrier EV and VinFast VF7.