Mahindra's Off-Road Electric SUV BE Rall-E: Mahindra has released the teaser of the production-ready BE Rall-E, an off-road electric SUV that will be unveiled on 26 November 2025. It will be showcased along with the new Mahindra XEV 9S. The teaser gives a quick look at the SUV’s shape, round projector LED headlamps and a sloping roofline. These details look very close to the concept version. The eyebrow-style LED DRLs and the raised bonnet, however, remind you of the BE 6.

One big change from the concept is the wheels. The production model gets stylish aero-optimized alloy wheels with a star-pattern design. It also drops the roof-mounted carrier seen earlier. At the back, the SUV gets a sporty look with a small roof spoiler, LED light bar and Mahindra’s electric logo on the tailgate. Its size is expected to be almost the same as the concept model.

Mahindra has not revealed the interior yet. But it will likely borrow elements from the BE 6, such as a twin-screen setup and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo. Feature-wise, the BE Rall-E is expected to pack a lot, an AR head-up display, multi-colour ambient lighting, auto lane change, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts, ventilated seats, rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS and a premium Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos.

The BE Rall-E is expected to use the same 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs as the BE 6. The smaller pack makes 231bhp and 380Nm, while the bigger one produces 286bhp and 380Nm. The BE 6 claims up to 556km and 682km of range, so the Rall-E is also expected to offer 550km+ per charge.