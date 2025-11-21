Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987872https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mahindras-off-road-electric-suv-be-rall-e-set-to-debut-on-nov-26-heres-what-we-know-so-far-2987872.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Mahindra's Off-Road Electric SUV BE Rall-E Set To Debut On Nov 26 - Here's What We Know So Far

Mahindra BE Rall-E: Mahindra has released the teaser of the production-ready BE Rall-E, an off-road electric SUV that will be unveiled on 26 November 2025.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra's Off-Road Electric SUV BE Rall-E Set To Debut On Nov 26 - Here's What We Know So Far

Mahindra's Off-Road Electric SUV BE Rall-E: Mahindra has released the teaser of the production-ready BE Rall-E, an off-road electric SUV that will be unveiled on 26 November 2025. It will be showcased along with the new Mahindra XEV 9S. The teaser gives a quick look at the SUV’s shape, round projector LED headlamps and a sloping roofline. These details look very close to the concept version. The eyebrow-style LED DRLs and the raised bonnet, however, remind you of the BE 6.

One big change from the concept is the wheels. The production model gets stylish aero-optimized alloy wheels with a star-pattern design. It also drops the roof-mounted carrier seen earlier. At the back, the SUV gets a sporty look with a small roof spoiler, LED light bar and Mahindra’s electric logo on the tailgate. Its size is expected to be almost the same as the concept model.

Mahindra has not revealed the interior yet. But it will likely borrow elements from the BE 6, such as a twin-screen setup and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo. Feature-wise, the BE Rall-E is expected to pack a lot, an AR head-up display, multi-colour ambient lighting, auto lane change, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts, ventilated seats, rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS and a premium Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The BE Rall-E is expected to use the same 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs as the BE 6. The smaller pack makes 231bhp and 380Nm, while the bigger one produces 286bhp and 380Nm. The BE 6 claims up to 556km and 682km of range, so the Rall-E is also expected to offer 550km+ per charge.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Su-30 MKI
India Fast-Tracks Su-30MKI Deal With Armenia As Pak Sells JF-17s To Azerbaijan
modern Indian desserts
Modern Indian Desserts That Blend Tradition and Trend
global breakfast India
Global Breakfasts to Start Your Day Right
West Bengal
As Bangladeshis Flee West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC Against SIR
Delhi Trade Fair 2025
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings & More Details
Tejas fighter jet
India's Tejas Fighter Gets Powerful New Radar, Giving Edge Over China
Viral video
Viral Video: Pregnant Pup’s Grand Baby Shower Is Winning Hearts Online | Watch
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 21-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Lucky Draw Shortly
Technology
1 In 5 iPhones Made Globally In FY25 Came Out Of India Amid Record Sales
Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast And Its Turkey, Pakistan & Syria Connection: New Concern For India