Mahindra's two big SUV facelifts likely in 2026 - Details

Upcoming Mahindra SUVs: Mahindra is getting ready to update two of its popular SUVs in 2026. The company has not officially named them yet. However, recent spy shots strongly hint at the Scorpio N facelift and the updated Thar 3-door. Both models will get small design tweaks and some feature additions. The engines are expected to stay the same.

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift

The updated Scorpio N is likely to get a slightly redesigned grille with horizontal slats. The front air dam and both bumpers may also be revised. New 5-spoke alloy wheels and updated LED tail-lamp signatures could add a fresh look. Inside, the cabin may see bigger changes. Expect a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, new AC vent placement, a redesigned centre console and a fully digital driver display.

Mechanically, the SUV will continue with the 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L diesel engines. The 4x4 system will remain limited to diesel variants. It may also get new ‘DaVinci’ dampers for better ride comfort, which we recently saw in XUV 7XO.

Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift

The Thar 3-door facelift will likely take design cues from the Thar Roxx. It may feature round LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a new grille, 19-inch alloy wheels and revised LED tail-lights. Inside, it may get ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto climate control and even a Level 2 ADAS suite. The official details are yet to be revealed.

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, including petrol and diesel choices with an optional 4WD setup. Currently, the Thar 3-door offers a 152bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol, a 119bhp, 1.5L diesel and a 132hbp, 2.2L diesel engine options.