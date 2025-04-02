Maruti Achieves New Sales Milestone In FY 2024-25, Surpasses 2 Million Units For Second Consecutive Year

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki achieved a total of 192,984 units sold, which includes 153,134 units in domestic sales, 6,882 units sold to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and 32,968 units in export, in March 2025. The company surpassed the 2 million units sales milestone for the second consecutive year, reflecting strong consumer demand and a robust market presence.

For the financial year 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever total sales of 2,234,266 units, surpassing last year's record. This includes the highest-ever domestic sales of 1,795,259 units and the highest-ever exports of 332,585 units. The company's ability to maintain strong sales performance both in the domestic market and internationally highlights its resilience and customer trust.

A key contributor to these impressive results was the performance of the mini and compact segments, which include some of Maruti Suzuki's most popular models, such as the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, and Swift.

In March 2025, sales in these categories reached 78,561 units, with the full-year total for this segment reaching 896,507 units. Though there was a slight decline from the previous year's figures, the segment continues to be a strong performer for the company.

The Utility Vehicles (UV) segment also showed robust growth, with models like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 contributing 61,097 units in March 2025, up from 58,436 units in the same month last year.

This reflects the growing consumer preference for SUVs, with the annual sales for this category reaching 720,186 units in FY 2024-25. Maruti Suzuki's Van segment, represented by the Eeco, also saw healthy sales figures, with March 2025 sales reaching 10,409 units, contributing to an annual total of 135,672 units.

Additionally, the company's light commercial vehicle (LCV), Super Carry, sold 2,391 units in March, with annual sales standing at 34,492 units. The company's success in exports continues to be a significant factor in its overall growth. Maruti Suzuki's export sales for FY 2024-25 reached 332,585 units, a significant increase from 283,067 units the previous year.