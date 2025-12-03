Maruti Aims To Enable Over 1 Lakh Public Charging Points By 2030

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has taken a major step toward strengthening India’s EV ecosystem by signing collaboration agreements with 13 charge point operators and aggregators. The company has so far established a network of over 2,000 exclusive charging points in more than 1,100 cities. Further, it aims to enable a network of over 1 lakh charging points across India by 2030, with its partners.

Commenting on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We have established a robust network of over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki exclusive charging points across our sales and service network, spanning more than 1,100 cities. Further, we have collaborated with 13 Charge Point Operators to offer access to a vast charging infrastructure."

"We aim to enable a network of over 1 lakh charging points across India by 2030, along with our Dealer and CPO partners," he added.

Showcasing the robust EV ecosystem, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, “Leveraging India’s largest dealer network and our charging partners’ network, we are ensuring there are EV charging points at an average distance of 5-10 kilometres at key locations in the top 100 cities of India."

He further said, "DC fast chargers are also located at regular intervals along key highways to enable nationwide driving freedom for our prospective EV customers. We have also activated 1500+ EV-ready service workshops across 1100 cities for meeting after-sales requirements to support EV ownership in every part of the country."

The company also showcased its new ‘e for me’ mobile app, which enables end-to-end usage of EV charging points from partner-operated charging points and Maruti Suzuki’s own EV charging network on a single platform and allows UPI payments or Maruti Suzuki Money.

"The made-in-India e Vitara has been tested across extreme weather conditions and tough terrains from 'Sand to Snow' for over 1 crore kilometres. It has performed consistently over extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C, with a driving range of 543 kilometres," the company said in an official statement.