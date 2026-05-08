Maruti Alto K10 vs Toyota Fortuner: One gives 25 kmpl mileage, other has MONSTER power

Maruti Alto K10 vs Toyota Fortuner: The Maruti Alto K10 and Toyota Fortuner are two completely different cars. One is India's budget-friendly hatchback. The other is a premium full-size SUV with massive road presence. Of course, both are made for completely different buyers, and comparing them in the real world does not make much sense. But that's exactly what makes this comparison interesting.

Price difference is massive

The biggest difference between these two vehicles is the price. The Maruti Alto K10 starts at around Rs 3.7 lakh, while the Toyota Fortuner starts at nearly Rs 35 lakh and goes beyond Rs 50 lakh for top variants. This means you can buy almost 8 to 10 Alto K10s for the price of one Fortuner.

Small engine vs powerful beast

The Alto K10 gets a small 1.0-litre petrol engine. It produces around 66bhp and is designed mainly for city driving and daily use. It also comes with a CNG option for lower running costs.

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The Fortuner, on the other hand, comes with bigger petrol and diesel engines. The diesel motor produces over 200bhp and massive torque. It also gets a 4x4 option, making it suitable for serious off-roading.

Mileage makes alto a winner

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Alto K10 wins easily. It offers mileage of around 24-25 kmpl, while the Fortuner delivers around 10-15 kmpl depending on the engine and driving conditions.

Size and road presence

The Fortuner is huge. It is nearly 4.8 metres long and has a strong road presence. People often buy it for its commanding driving position and muscular look.

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The Alto K10 is tiny in comparison. But that small size becomes a big advantage in crowded cities and narrow mountain roads.

Alto also rules the mountains

Many people think only SUVs can handle mountains. But the Alto has been heavily used in hilly states for years. Its lightweight body, simple mechanics and compact dimensions make it easy to drive on narrow hill roads.

Meanwhile, the Fortuner dominates rough terrain, broken roads and off-road trails with ease thanks to its powerful engine, 4x4 setup and high ground clearance.

Space and seating capacity

The Alto K10 is a small 5-seater hatchback best suited for small families and city driving. Space is limited. The Fortuner offers proper 7-seats with much more cabin space. The cabin is massive.

Final thoughts

Both the Alto K10 and Fortuner are popular in India, but for completely different reasons. One is built for budget buyers. The other is made for people who want a strong and premium SUV experience.