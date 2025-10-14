Maruti And Mahindra To Launch Affordable Hybrid SUVs By 2026!

Affordable Upcoming Hybrid SUVs: Hybrid cars are slowly becoming popular in India. Toyota is currently leading the way with models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross. Maruti Suzuki is also seeing good sales with its Grand Vitara and Invicto hybrids. Now, other brands like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Kia are reportedly preparing to enter the hybrid car space in the next few years.

At present, most hybrid models in India are priced on the higher side. But that could soon change. Both Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra are working on affordable hybrid SUVs, likely to arrive by 2026, as per media reports.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid

The Maruti Fronx could be the company’s first model to feature an in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain. Reports suggest that Maruti’s hybrid system will be more cost-effective and efficient than Toyota’s Atkinson cycle hybrid, which currently powers the Grand Vitara and Invicto.

The company is expected to use the Z12E 3-cylinder petrol engine, which will act as a generator to charge a 1.5kWh-2kWh battery pack. The electric motor will then send power to the front wheels, ensuring a smoother and more fuel-efficient drive.

Interestingly, recent spy shots of the Fronx hybrid test mule hint that the 2026 model could also feature an ADAS suite, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Hybrid

As for Mahindra, the homegrown carmaker is exploring both strong hybrid and range extender technologies. Reports say that the Mahindra XUV 3XO Hybrid might be the company’s first hybrid model, expected to launch in 2026. It will likely come with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with hybrid tech. Mahindra’s future Born Electric SUVs could also use a range-extender setup to boost driving range.

Both the Maruti Fronx Hybrid and Mahindra XUV 3XO Hybrid are expected to cost around Rs 2 lakh more than their regular petrol versions.