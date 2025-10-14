Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972011https://zeenews.india.com/auto/maruti-and-mahindra-to-launch-affordable-hybrid-suvs-by-2026-2972011.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Maruti And Mahindra To Launch Affordable Hybrid SUVs By 2026!

Affordable Hybrid SUVs: Both Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra are working on affordable hybrid SUVs, likely to arrive by 2026, as per reports.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maruti And Mahindra To Launch Affordable Hybrid SUVs By 2026!Representative Image

Affordable Upcoming Hybrid SUVs: Hybrid cars are slowly becoming popular in India. Toyota is currently leading the way with models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross. Maruti Suzuki is also seeing good sales with its Grand Vitara and Invicto hybrids. Now, other brands like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Kia are reportedly preparing to enter the hybrid car space in the next few years.

At present, most hybrid models in India are priced on the higher side. But that could soon change. Both Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra are working on affordable hybrid SUVs, likely to arrive by 2026, as per media reports.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid
The Maruti Fronx could be the company’s first model to feature an in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain. Reports suggest that Maruti’s hybrid system will be more cost-effective and efficient than Toyota’s Atkinson cycle hybrid, which currently powers the Grand Vitara and Invicto.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The company is expected to use the Z12E 3-cylinder petrol engine, which will act as a generator to charge a 1.5kWh-2kWh battery pack. The electric motor will then send power to the front wheels, ensuring a smoother and more fuel-efficient drive.

Interestingly, recent spy shots of the Fronx hybrid test mule hint that the 2026 model could also feature an ADAS suite, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Hybrid
As for Mahindra, the homegrown carmaker is exploring both strong hybrid and range extender technologies. Reports say that the Mahindra XUV 3XO Hybrid might be the company’s first hybrid model, expected to launch in 2026. It will likely come with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with hybrid tech. Mahindra’s future Born Electric SUVs could also use a range-extender setup to boost driving range.

Both the Maruti Fronx Hybrid and Mahindra XUV 3XO Hybrid are expected to cost around Rs 2 lakh more than their regular petrol versions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh