/Maruti Baleno facelift 2026: Full variant-wise price list out

Powertrain

On the engine side, Maruti has made a notable change. The older K12N 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is gone, replaced by the Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit, the same one used in the Swift and Dzire. This new engine makes 83hp and 112Nm, which is actually 7hp and 1Nm less than before. But it makes up for that with better fuel efficiency, delivering 23.80kpl with the manual, up by 1.45kpl, and 24.77kpl with the automatic, up by 1.83kpl.