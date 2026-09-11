/Maruti Baleno facelift 2026: Full variant-wise price list out

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has finally released the full price list for the 2026 Baleno, and it now ranges from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. Here's the interesting part. When Maruti first launched the facelifted Baleno on September 5, it quoted a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh. But the official website has since revised that down to Rs 5.99 lakh. Prices for the rest of the lineup, including the Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha O trims, are also out now.
2026 Maruti Baleno variant-wise ex-showroom prices
Sigma (petrol MT)- Rs 5.99 lakh
Delta (petrol MT)- Rs 7 lakh
Zeta (petrol MT)- Rs 8 lakh
Alpha (petrol MT)- Rs 9.10 lakh
Alpha (O) (petrol MT)- Rs 9.50 lakh
Delta (petrol AMT)- Rs 7.50 lakh
Zeta (petrol AMT)- Rs 8.50 lakh
Alpha (petrol AMT)- Rs 9.60 lakh
Alpha (O) (petrol AMT)- Rs 9.99 lakh
Delta (petrol + CNG MT)- Rs 7.92 lakh
Zeta (petrol + CNG MT)- Rs 8.92 lakh
Notably, the AMT variants cost Rs 50,000 more than the manual variant. The CNG option costs even more, coming in at Rs 92,000 above the petrol manual.
Powertrain
On the engine side, Maruti has made a notable change. The older K12N 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is gone, replaced by the Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit, the same one used in the Swift and Dzire. This new engine makes 83hp and 112Nm, which is actually 7hp and 1Nm less than before. But it makes up for that with better fuel efficiency, delivering 23.80kpl with the manual, up by 1.45kpl, and 24.77kpl with the automatic, up by 1.83kpl.
There's a CNG version too, making 70hp and 102Nm. This one only comes with a 5-speed manual, and Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 33.61km per kg, an improvement of 3km per kg over before.
Features
On features, Maruti has added a Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charger to sweeten the deal. But the real upgrade here is the addition of Level 2 ADAS, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system, both new to the Baleno.
You also get a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, six airbags, rear parking sensors, Isofix mounts, and hill hold assist.
Visually, there's a new Enigmatic Teal colour option this time around. The hatchback also gets a bigger chrome grille with horizontal slats, updated bumpers, and new rectangular LED fog lamps.
Rivals
In the market, the Baleno takes on the Tata Altroz, priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.75 lakh; the Hyundai i20, ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.39 lakh for the regular version and Rs 9.27 lakh to Rs 11.59 lakh for the N Line; and the Toyota Glanza, priced from Rs 6.73 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
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