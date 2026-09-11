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Maruti Baleno facelift 2026: Full variant-wise price list out

The AMT variants cost Rs 50,000 more than the manual variant. The CNG option costs even more, coming in at Rs 92,000 above the petrol manual.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Maruti Baleno facelift 2026: Full variant-wise price list out
Image Credit: Maruti Baleno facelift 2026: Full variant-wise price list out

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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