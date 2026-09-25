/Maruti Baleno facelift: Drops a cylinder, gains something bigger

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been an absolute juggernaut for the brand. Since it launched back in 2015, over 1.9 million buyers have taken one home. That's remarkable, especially in an era when everyone seems obsessed with compact SUVs. Maruti sells an average of about 16,500 units of the Baleno each month. Now the brand has given it a mid-life update, with fresh styling, extra comfort and safety kit, and something you rarely see in a facelift: a new engine. I (Lakshya Rana) have driven it for almost 200 Km, and here is what all I have to say.