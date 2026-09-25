/Maruti Baleno facelift: Drops a cylinder, gains something bigger

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been an absolute juggernaut for the brand. Since it launched back in 2015, over 1.9 million buyers have taken one home. That's remarkable, especially in an era when everyone seems obsessed with compact SUVs. Maruti sells an average of about 16,500 units of the Baleno each month. Now the brand has given it a mid-life update, with fresh styling, extra comfort and safety kit, and something you rarely see in a facelift: a new engine. I (Lakshya Rana) have driven it for almost 200 Km, and here is what all I have to say.
Exterior design
Since this is just a mid-cycle refresh, don't expect a dramatic redesign. Most of what's changed sits up front. The grille has grown noticeably larger, now sporting three horizontal chrome slats with gloss-black detailing, and there's a radar module built into the center for the new ADAS system. The bumper is new too, with gloss-black trim connecting the LED fog lamps, and Maruti has moved the Suzuki badge up above the grille. Everything else at the front, the clamshell bonnet with its character lines and the LED headlamps with their three-block DRL signature, carries over unchanged.
Look along the sides and you won't find many changes. A chrome garnish on the front fender and a shark-fin antenna on the roof are really the only new bits. The chrome strip under the windows that runs up to the C-pillar stays, along with the chrome door handles and the dual-tone 16-inch alloys you get on this top-spec Alpha (O) trim. Round back, it's exactly the same as before. You still get the C-shaped LED taillamps with the three-block pattern, a chrome strip across the tailgate, and a small spoiler mounted on the roof.
There's a new Enigmatic Teal Green shade too. Overall, the Baleno gets enough tweaks up front to give it a fresh feel, while the rear end lacks that.
Cabin, comfort and features
Slide inside and the cabin feels largely familiar. You get the same layered, V-shaped dashboard, the same flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, and the same black-and-blue dual-tone theme. A few small changes stand out though. The steering wheel now has buttons on the right for adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, plus extra buttons near the start/stop switch to turn off specific ADAS functions if you want to. The seats still use fabric upholstery, but the edges now get a leatherette finish, which does lift the perceived quality a notch.
Material quality throughout the cabin is solid, particularly the soft leather-wrapped steering and the padded elbow rests on the door panels. The only real letdowns are some hard plastics here and there and a basic woven roof liner. Practicality is strong too, with generous door pockets, a good-sized glove box, storage in the center console, large cup holders, and a small bin tucked under the armrest.
The front seats haven't changed, and honestly, that's fine by me. They're supportive, well cushioned, and easy to get comfortable in. Combined with the height-adjustable driver's seat and tilt-telescopic steering, finding your ideal position takes no time at all.
Rear seat space genuinely impresses. Even tall passengers get enough head and legroom back there. The under-thigh support is good, the cushioning feels right, and it's a comfortable place to sit for longer drives. I like that Maruti added an adjustable headrest and a proper three-point seatbelt for the middle rear passenger too. Rear occupants also get their own AC vents and USB charging ports.
Boot space comes in at a healthy 318 litres, though you'll notice the loading lip sits quite high. You get a proper spare tyre as well under the boot floor.
On the features front, there are some genuinely useful additions. The Baleno now offers ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charger, a Clarion sound system, and, most significantly, segment-first Level 2 ADAS features. It also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system.
The ventilated seats work well, though you can hear the blower running. The wireless charger juices up your phone at a decent pace without overheating it. The TPMS did its job as expected during my drive. The Clarion audio system sounds better than before, but it still doesn't quite match what some rivals offer.
The real safety upgrade here is the Level 2 ADAS system. It uses a combination of camera and radar to enable auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and more. During my brief drive, these features worked reliably and felt well tuned, never becoming intrusive or annoying. One small niggle: if you switch off any ADAS feature, it turns itself back on the next time you start the car.
The top-spec Alpha (O) variant continues to offer a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, a color multi-info display, automatic headlamps, a head-up display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rear wiper and washer, keyless entry with push-button start, and connected car features, among other things.
The safety kit includes 6 airbags as standard, traction control, a 360-degree camera (though the resolution is on the lower side), and Isofix child seat mounts. The outgoing Baleno earned a 4-star Bharat NCAP crash rating, and I'd expect this facelift to at least match that.
Performance, refinement and efficiency
The biggest change with this facelift sits under the hood. Gone is the old 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series engine. In its place is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series unit, the same one you'll find in the Swift and Dzire. Yes, the Baleno has lost a cylinder, and with it, a bit of power too. The new Z12E engine produces 83hp and 112Nm, down 7hp and 1Nm from the older K12N unit. Maruti made this switch because the newer engine pollutes less, runs more efficiently, and opens the door for future hybrid versions.
Having driven this same engine in other Maruti models, I can say it's one of the most refined three-cylinder units out there. You do feel a bit of that typical three-cylinder thrum at idle, but it smooths out nicely as you climb through the rev range. It stays fairly quiet at idle too, only becoming noticeable inside the cabin when you push it toward the top end.
Just like in the Swift and Dzire, this engine impresses with how it responds at low speeds and how easy it is to drive around town. Power comes in smoothly and linearly, and pulling away from a standstill feels effortless. Part-throttle response is good too. That said, it doesn't feel quite as eager as the old K-series engine, especially at higher revs. For daily city driving though, this engine does the job well.
You can still get the Baleno facelift with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic. I drove the manual one and found it particularly enjoyable to use. The clutch is light and easy to modulate, and the gearbox itself shifts smoothly with short, well-defined throws.
While I haven't driven the AMT this time, but I know for a fact it's not as smooth as more advanced automatics like CVTs or DCTs offered by some of its rivals.
Maruti also offers a factory-fitted CNG option with this facelift. It uses the same engine, but output drops to 70hp and 102Nm on CNG. I haven't yet driven the CNG version of this facelift.
The switch to the Z-series engine pays off nicely in fuel efficiency. The petrol-manual Baleno now claims 23.80kpl, an improvement of 1.45kpl over before, while the AMT claims 24.77kpl, up by 1.83kpl. The CNG version sees the biggest jump, now claiming 33.61km/kg, a 3km/kg improvement. In the real world, expect to get around 14 to 20 km/l for petrol variants and 24 to 30 km/kg for CNG variants, depending on the usage.
Ride quality and handling
The Baleno continues to be a comfortable car. The suspension has a nice softness to it, which makes low-speed riding excellent, and only the harshest bumps or big potholes really unsettle it. It irons out regular road imperfections with ease and stays composed at higher speeds too.
Handling was never the Baleno's strongest part, but it manages good body control with minimal lean through corners. The steering feels light at low speeds, which makes city driving effortless, and it weighs up nicely as your speed increases, giving you a reassuring sense of confidence. It's not the most feelsome steering out there, but for an urban premium hatchback, that's a fair trade-off.
Price and rivals
The Maruti Baleno facelift is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up against premium hatchback rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, both starting around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
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