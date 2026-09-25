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Maruti Baleno facelift: Drops a cylinder, gains something bigger

Gone is the old 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series engine. In its place is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series unit, the same one you'll find in the Swift and Dzire. Yes, the Baleno has lost a cylinder, and with it, a bit of power too.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Maruti Baleno facelift: Drops a cylinder, gains something bigger
Image Credit: Maruti Baleno facelift: Drops a cylinder, gains something bigger

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Maruti Baleno facelift: Drops a cylinder, gains something bigger
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