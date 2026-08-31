Exterior and interior

Going by spy shots, expect a new front end with an updated bumper, a redesigned DRL layout, and a fresh grille design. From the side, a new 16-inch alloy wheel design seems likely, though the overall shape of the car should stay the same as before. At the back, changes should be minor, mainly a new bumper design. The taillights are expected to carry over unchanged. Inside, expect a fresh cabin theme, an updated dashboard layout, and a redesigned centre console.