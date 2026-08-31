Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is set to launch on September 5, bringing a fresh look and a bunch of new features along with it. The hatchback has already been spotted testing multiple times, and those spy shots have given us a good idea of what's coming. Here's everything we expect from the new Baleno.
Exterior and interior
Going by spy shots, expect a new front end with an updated bumper, a redesigned DRL layout, and a fresh grille design. From the side, a new 16-inch alloy wheel design seems likely, though the overall shape of the car should stay the same as before. At the back, changes should be minor, mainly a new bumper design. The taillights are expected to carry over unchanged. Inside, expect a fresh cabin theme, an updated dashboard layout, and a redesigned centre console.
Features
When the current Baleno launched back in 2022, it came loaded with features like a head-up display, a segment-first 360-degree camera, and a genuinely premium-feeling cabin. Four years later, though, it's starting to feel like it's missing a few things buyers now expect. With this update, Maruti is likely to add a sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and a bigger touchscreen than the current 9-inch unit. However, the brand has not confirmed the features yet.
That said, a lot of existing features should carry over too, including the head-up display, automatic climate control, rear Type A and Type C charging ports, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, a 60:40 split rear seat, and a rear wiper with washer.
On safety, expect front parking sensors to join the list, alongside existing features like the 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, and Isofix child seat mounts.
Powertrain
Mechanically, the Baleno facelift is expected to carry over the current engine lineup. That means the 90hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, along with a 77.5hp CNG version that comes only with the manual gearbox. It'll continue to take on the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.
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