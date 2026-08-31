Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Maruti Baleno facelift is set to launch on September 5: Here's what to expect

Maruti Baleno facelift is set to launch on September 5: Here's what to expect

Going by spy shots, expect a new front end with an updated bumper, a redesigned DRL layout, and a fresh grille design. From the side, a new 16-inch alloy wheel design seems likely, though the overall shape of the car should stay the same as before.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Maruti Baleno facelift is set to launch on September 5: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Maruti Baleno facelift is set to launch on September 5: Here's what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Maruti Baleno facelift is set to launch on September 5: Here's what to expect
2
3
4
5