/Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open ahead of July 24 debut - Expected price, features & more

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the Brezza facelift. Customers can reserve one for just Rs 11,000, either at an Arena dealership or through the company's website. The updated compact SUV will officially debut on July 24, and it's expected to bring fresh styling, new features, and a brand-new turbo-petrol engine option.
What to expect
The biggest change could be a new engine, Maruti's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol. This same unit already does duty in the Fronx, where it makes 100hp and 148Nm. Spy shots have shown a Brezza test mule with a 6-speed manual gearbox, so that pairing looks likely. The current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and CNG options should stick around too.
If Maruti does add the 1.0-litre turbo engine, it opens up something important. Select Brezza variants would then qualify for the lower 18 percent GST rate, the one reserved for sub-4-metre petrol cars with engines under 1,200cc. Right now, the Brezza is actually the only compact SUV in its class without a turbo-petrol option, so this would close that gap.
On the outside, expect small but noticeable changes, including revised bumpers, updated lighting, and a fresh four-spoke alloy wheel design. Earlier spy shots also hinted at a refreshed cabin, with new trim and a different colour scheme.
As for features, the new Brezza could get a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and Level-2 ADAS. Test mules have also been caught with front parking sensors fitted.
Expected price
Maruti hasn't announced pricing yet, but expect the facelift to cost a bit more than the current model, which starts at Rs 8.26 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.86 lakh. Once launched, it'll continue to challenge the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Syros.
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