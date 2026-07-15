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Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open ahead of July 24 debut - Expected price, features & more

Once launched, it'll continue to challenge the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Syros.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open ahead of July 24 debut - Expected price, features & more
Image Credit: Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open ahead of July 24 debut - Expected price, features &amp; more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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