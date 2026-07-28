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Maruti Brezza facelift fuel efficiency explained: Check variant-wise mileage

The LXI and VXI trims are the most fuel-efficient variants in the petrol-only lineup, while the mileage of the CNG has also gone up by almost 1 km/kg.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Maruti Brezza facelift fuel efficiency explained: Check variant-wise mileage
Image Credit: Maruti Brezza facelift fuel efficiency explained: Check variant-wise mileage

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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