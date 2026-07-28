/Maruti Brezza facelift fuel efficiency explained: Check variant-wise mileage

New Delhi: Maruti has recently launched the Brezza facelift at a lower starting price than before, and it now comes with a new 6-speed gearbox plus the option of a 1-litre engine. Together, these changes made the Brezza a little more fuel efficient, depending on which engine you pick.
Fuel efficiency
The new gearbox and refined mild-hybrid tuning are behind the efficiency gains. Here's the full breakdown, as tested by ARAI and claimed by Maruti Suzuki:
1.5-litre NA petrol (Automatic)
All variants: 20.17 kmpl
1.5-litre NA petrol (Manual)
LXI and VXI: 21.09 kmpl
ZXI: 20.81 kmpl
1.5-litre NA petrol with CNG
All variants: 26.90 km/kg
1-litre turbo-petrol
LXI and VXI: 20.47 kmpl
ZXI and ZXI Plus: 19.96 kmpl
The LXI and VXI trims are the most fuel-efficient variants in the petrol-only lineup, while the mileage of the CNG has also gone up by almost 1 km/kg.
Three powertrains are on offer with Brezza. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol comes with a 6-speed manual or automatic. The same 1.5-litre engine is also available with an underbody CNG kit, though only as a manual. The most powerful option is the 1-litre turbo petrol, which is manual only.
Design and features
The Brezza facelift arrived at a time when rivals in the segment keep raising the bar on features and safety. Maruti has responded with sharper, refreshed styling for the new model year. Inside, the Brezza gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a PM 2.5 air filter with an AQI readout on the display.
Other features include a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and cruise control.
Safety
The Brezza comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. Bharat NCAP crash-tested the car and awarded it a full 5-star rating.
Price and rivals
Prices start at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and top out at Rs 13.77 lakh for the fully loaded variant. The Brezza competes with SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros.
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