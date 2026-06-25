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  • /Maruti Brezza facelift is coming soon and it might finally get a turbo engine

Maruti Brezza facelift is coming soon and it might finally get a turbo engine

The biggest change with this facelift could be the addition of a second petrol engine option. Right now, the Brezza only comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Maruti Brezza facelift is coming soon and it might finally get a turbo engine
Image Credit: Maruti Brezza (Current model) Source: Bureau

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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