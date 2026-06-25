/Maruti Brezza facelift is coming soon and it might finally get a turbo engine

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the updated Brezza in the second half of July 2026. The compact SUV has already been spotted completely undisguised during what looks like a TVC shoot, giving us a clear look at the refreshed design ahead of its official reveal. While the exterior gets only subtle tweaks, the real story here is what's happening under the hood and inside the cabin.
A new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine
The biggest change with this facelift could be the addition of a second petrol engine option. Right now, the Brezza only comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol. Maruti is expected to add its 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine to the lineup, the same heavily localised unit currently powering the Fronx.
If this engine does make it into the Brezza, the SUV would become one of the few in its segment to offer both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol choices. That alone could give sales a healthy push, especially among buyers who want a bit more punch from their compact SUV.
There's also a tax angle here. Since the Brezza is under four metres in length, any petrol engine below 1,200cc qualifies for a lower GST slab compared to larger engines. This could help Maruti price the turbo variant more competitively while also boosting the SUV's performance image.
The existing 1.5-litre petrol engine is expected to carry on unchanged, remaining the go-to choice for buyers who want a relaxed drive along with factory-fitted CNG compatibility.
CNG version could get more practical
Spy shots suggest Maruti might be reworking the Brezza's CNG variant with an underbody-mounted cylinder setup, similar to what's already used on the recently launched Victoris. This is a meaningful change. The current Brezza CNG loses a significant chunk of its boot space because of where the cylinder sits. Moving the tank underneath the car would free up that lost luggage space while keeping all the running cost benefits that come with CNG.
Design changes
On the outside, expect a wider grille with a thicker chrome strip, a redesigned front bumper, updated fog lamp housings, and a fresh skid plate design. The overall shape of the SUV stays the same, but these small tweaks should give it a noticeably fresher and more premium look. New alloy wheel designs and additional colour options are also expected to be part of the update.
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