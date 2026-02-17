Maruti Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine and bigger screen likely

Maruti Brezza facelift spy shots: The facelifted Maruti Brezza has been spotted testing once again, and the new images reveal more details. Earlier spy shots showed small exterior tweaks and an underbody CNG tank. Now, fresh images suggest the compact SUV may also get a new gearbox option and upgraded cabin layout.

New gearbox and turbo engine likely

The latest test mule shows a new 6-speed manual gear knob. This gearbox is likely to be paired with a new engine. Reports hint at the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that currently powers the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. If this happens, the Brezza will finally get a turbo engine, something it currently lacks in its segment. That said, Maruti is expected to continue offering the existing naturally aspirated petrol, along with the CNG version.

The smaller 1.0-litre turbo engine would also reduce the tax burden as sub-4m petrol cars with engines up to 1,200cc attract 18 percent GST. The current Brezza falls in a higher 40 percent tax bracket due to its bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Design changes

Inside, the Brezza facelift is likely to get a refreshed cabin layout. Spy images point towards a larger infotainment screen. The current model uses a 9-inch unit, but the updated one may bring a 10.1-inch display, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

New interior trims, extra features and a fresh colour theme are also expected. On the outside, the front bumper design seems revised as per the spy shots. The fog lamp housing looks different in shape and placement. A new alloy wheel design is also likely. At the rear, the SUV may get connected LED taillamps and a tweaked bumper for a more modern look.

Expected launch and prices

Maruti has not confirmed the launch timeline yet. The facelift could arrive during the festive season this year or sometime in 2027. Prices are expected to rise slightly over the current range of Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals

The updated Brezza will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros.