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  • /Maruti Brezza facelift leaked ahead of July 24 launch: Here's what's coming

Maruti Brezza facelift leaked ahead of July 24 launch: Here's what's coming

The leaked video confirms a 6-speed manual gearbox option for the new Brezza. It remains unclear at this stage whether this will be paired with a new engine as well.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Maruti Brezza facelift leaked ahead of July 24 launch: Here's what's coming
Image Credit: Maruti Brezza facelift leaked ahead of July 24 launch: Here's what's coming

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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