Maruti Brezza facelift: Maruti's upcoming Brezza facelift has leaked online just days before its official launch this week, giving buyers a clear look at what changes are coming. The second-generation Brezza, on sale since 2022, is now set to receive its first mid-life update, aimed at keeping the SUV competitive against newer rivals in the segment. Here is everything the leaks have revealed so far.
The design changes appear relatively minor compared to typical facelifts. The front fascia keeps its flat profile, but the grille has been slimmed down and now comes with a gold finish. The bumper has also been reworked, gaining a sportier look with a silver insert on the lower air dam, triangular surrounds around the LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate.
From the side, the SUV retains its familiar boxy styling, with blacked-out A, B and C pillars and thick cladding around the wheel arches. The main change here is a new design for the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The leaked video does not show the rear of the Brezza, so the design there is expected to stay largely similar to the outgoing model, with only minor tweaks. Inside, the cabin gets brown seat upholstery, an updated climate control panel, and a redesigned front centre armrest with added storage space.
Expected features and safety
The leaked video also confirms a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, borrowed from the Victoris, along with ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. Front parking sensors are visible as well, adding to the car's safety features.
Beyond these new additions, the Brezza is expected to retain existing features such as a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, keyless entry and push-button start.
On the safety front, the facelift will include the new front parking sensors alongside existing equipment such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.
6-speed manual gearbox
The leaked video confirms a 6-speed manual gearbox option for the new Brezza. It remains unclear at this stage whether this will be paired with a new engine as well. The SUV is also expected to get an underbody dual-cylinder setup for its CNG variant.
Launch date, expected price and rivals
Maruti is set to launch the new Brezza on July 24, with prices expected to start around Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete against subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor and others.
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