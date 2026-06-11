Maruti Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx set for big updates - Details inside

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs: Maruti Suzuki has big plans for the next few years. The company wants to grow its Indian lineup from 18 models to 28 by 2030, with SUVs leading the push. As part of that plan, three of its most popular SUVs are in line for updates in the coming months. Here's what we know so far.

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift

The Brezza facelift is expected around Diwali this year. Spy shots suggest the changes will be evolutionary rather than dramatic. Expect revised front and rear bumpers, a slightly updated grille, new alloy wheel designs, and a redesigned fog lamp cluster.

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Inside, the big addition is likely a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with fresh upholstery and trim updates.

The more interesting news is under the hood. The updated Brezza could borrow the Fronx's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual. This engine may come only on higher trims. The CNG version might also get an underbody-mounted tank layout, freeing up boot space.

2026 Maruti Grand Vitara Facelift

The Grand Vitara facelift is also expected around Diwali 2026. Changes here will be minimal on the outside, with a revised grille, tweaked bumpers, updated LED lighting, and new alloy wheels likely being the extent of it. The bigger upgrades come inside.

Maruti is expected to fit a larger touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. The powertrain, including the strong hybrid system that makes it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its segment, is expected to carry over unchanged.

New Maruti Fronx Hybrid

The Fronx update is a little further out, likely arriving in 2027. But it could be the most significant of the three. The updated Fronx is expected to be the first Maruti model to get the company's own in-house strong hybrid system, built around a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This same hybrid tech is also reportedly planned for future versions of the Baleno, Swift, and Brezza, so the Fronx essentially serves as its debut vehicle.

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Feature additions are expected to include Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, and a larger touchscreen. Design changes will likely be subtle but enough to keep it looking fresh. If Maruti prices the Fronx hybrid competitively, it could be one of the more interesting affordable hybrids in the Indian market.