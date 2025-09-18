Advertisement
Maruti Cars Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 1.29 Lakh: Baleno, Brezza, Swift, Fronx, S-Presso & More - Check New Price List

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maruti Cars Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 1.29 Lakh: Baleno, Brezza, Swift, Fronx, S-Presso & More - Check New Price List

New Delhi: Following the recent GST reforms, Maruti Suzuki has officially reduced the car prices across its portfolio by up to Rs 1.29 lakh, effective from September 22. This makes Maruti cars more affordable and accessible to a wider range of customers. For example, the Alto K10 now starts at Rs 3.70 lakh, the Celerio at Rs 4.70 lakh, the WagonR at Rs 4.99 lakh, the S-Presso at Rs 3.50 lakh and the Ignis at Rs 5.35 lakh.

Maruti Cars New Prices Post GST Cut

S-Presso - Rs 3,49,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 1,29,600)
Alto K10 - Rs 3,69,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 1,07,600)
Celerio - Rs 4,98,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 94,100)
WagonR - Rs 4,69,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 79,600)
Ignis - Rs 5,35,100 (Price cut: Up to Rs 71,300)
Swift - Rs 5,78,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 84,600)
Baleno - Rs 5,98,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 86,100)
Tour S - Rs 6,23,800 (Price cut: Up to Rs 67,200)
Dzire - Rs 6,25,600 (Price cut: Up to Rs 87,700)
Fronx - Rs 6,84,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 1,12,600)
Brezza - Rs 8,25,900 (Price cut: Up to Rs 1,12,700)
Grand Vitara - Rs 10,76,500 (Price cut: Up to Rs 1,07,000)
Jimny - Rs 12,31,500 (Price cut: Up to Rs 51,900)
Ertiga - Rs 8,80,000 (Price cut: Up to Rs 46,400)
Invicto - Rs 11,52,300 (Price cut: Up to Rs 61,700)
Eeco - Rs 5,18,100 (Price cut: Up to Rs 68,000)
Super Carry - Rs 5,06,100 (Price cut: Up to Rs 52,100)

Notably, the Alto K10 and S-Presso have seen the largest price reduction by up to Rs 1.07 lakh and Rs 1.29 lakh, respectively. Additionally, prices of small SUVs have also reduced. The automaker reduced the prices of the Brezza and Fronx by more than Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier, the GST Council approved the 5 and 18 per cent tax structure, scrapping the earlier four slab (5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent). This reform eliminates the previous compensation cess and streamlines the tax structure by primarily setting GST rates at 18 per cent for small cars and 40 per cent for larger or luxury vehicles. EVs continue to be taxed at a favorable 5 per cent GST rate.

Small, mass-market cars, including petrol vehicles with engines up to 1200cc and diesel vehicles up to 1500cc (both under 4 meters in length), receive the most significant tax cut.

Major Automobile companies, including Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Renault and other automakers have already announced price cuts across the models, passing on full benefits to the end consumers.

About the Author
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

