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  • /Maruti cars to get costlier by up to Rs 20,000 soon; here's why

Maruti cars to get costlier by up to Rs 20,000 soon; here's why

Maruti Suzuki said, "In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs. 20,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026."

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Maruti cars to get costlier by up to Rs 20,000 soon; here's why
Image Credit: Maruti cars to get costlier by up to Rs 20,000 soon; here's why

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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