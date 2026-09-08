New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is raising prices on select cars again, this time by up to Rs 20,000. The hike kicks in from September 2026, and it's Maruti's third price increase this financial year alone. The previous two came in June and August.
In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said, "In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs. 20,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026."
Maruti had been trying to absorb rising costs on its own for a while, using internal cost-cutting measures to avoid passing the burden onto customers. But with inflation continuing to bite, the company says it's reached a point where it has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market.
The company said, "For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible."
This isn't just a Maruti problem. Input costs have been rising across India's auto industry for years now. Steel and aluminium prices keep climbing, and currency fluctuations make imported components more expensive too. Put together, these factors have been squeezing profit margins for carmakers across the board, and Maruti's latest hike is really just a reflection of that bigger trend.
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