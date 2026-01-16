Maruti Commences Exports Of Victoris SUV As 'Across'

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki commenced the export of its Victoris SUV on Friday. Over 450 vehicles were sent from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets. Notably, the SUV will be globally sold as 'Across'. It has earned a 5-star safety rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. Besides this, the Made-in-India SUV was also showcased to an international audience at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Maruti Suzuki exported over 3.9 lakh vehicles in calendar year 2025 and emerged as India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year. In the past five years, from CY2020 to CY2025, Maruti Suzuki exports grew by 4.67 times.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Maruti Suzuki’s export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row. The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e-Vitara."

He added, "If we look at the growth of India’s passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of the industry grew by 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew by 4.67 times. The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets."

Maruti Suzuki plans to export the Vitara to more than 100 countries and regions, including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the company said in an official statement.

Maruti Suzuki introduced Victoris SUV in September 2025 in India. It is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in 21 variants.