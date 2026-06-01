Maruti creates history! Sells 2.42 lakh vehicles in a single month

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in May 2026. The carmaker sold a total of 242,688 vehicles during the month, setting a new record. This includes domestic sales, exports and supplies to other OEMs. The company also achieved its highest-ever domestic sales with 2,00,774 units during the month, including 7,239 units sold to other OEMs. Exports reached 41,914 units.

Its total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles (PV) and light commercial vehicles (LCV), stood at 193,535 units. PV sales alone accounted for 190,337 units, while the Super Carry (LCV) contributed 3,198 units.

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Strong demand

Additionally, the company's utility vehicles witnessed strong demand. Models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6, e Vitara and Victoris together recorded sales of 79,267 units in May 2026, significantly up from 54,899 units in the same month last year.

In the mini, compact and mid-size segment, the company sold 97,830 units during the month. This was significantly higher than the 68,736 units sold in the same category in May 2025.

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The compact and mid-size car segment, which includes models such as Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, contributed the most in overall sales, with 81,555 units. Meanwhile, the Mini segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, registered sales of 16,275 units. The company sold 13,240 units of the Eeco van.

Exports

On the export front, the carmaker shipped 41,914 units overseas in May 2026, compared to 31,219 units in the same month last year.

Performance in FY27

For the first two months of FY27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales reached 482,334 units, compared to 359,868 units during the same period of FY26.