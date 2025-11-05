Maruti Crosses 3 Crore Cumulative Domestic Sales Milestone, Sells 1 Crore Cars In Just 6 Years 4 Months

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has set a new benchmark in the industry by achieving cumulative sales of 3 crore units in the domestic market. This historic milestone has been attained within 42 years. It crossed the first 1 crore cumulative sales milestone in 28 years and 2 months. The next 1 crore units were sold in just 7 years, 5 months and the recent 1 crore units were achieved in a record time of 6 years, 4 months only, the company said in an official statement.

It further said that among the 3 crore units sold in India, Alto emerged as the most popular model, with over 47 lakh units sold, followed by the Wagon R with more than 34 lakh units, and the Swift with over 32 lakh units. Notably, Brezza and Fronx also feature among the top 10 most sold vehicles in the Company’s portfolio.

The first car, the iconic Maruti 800, was handed over to the first customer on 14th December 1983. Since then, the Company has consistently worked to manufacture and deliver passenger vehicles that align with the evolving customer needs to fulfil their dream of ‘Joy of Mobility’. Maruti Suzuki currently offers over 170 variants across 19 models.

Commemorating the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realize their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet, with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over."

"We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also being an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time,” he added.